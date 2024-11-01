A slim Galaxy S25 might be Samsung's answer to Apple's rumored thin iPhone 17

What you need to know

A report reveals that Samsung is eyeing a Galaxy S25 Slim, expected to launch a few months after the main series.

The Galaxy S25 series is set to debut in January or February 2025, with the S25 Slim possibly following in April.

The S25 Slim is likely to have a limited launch, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold SE, allowing Samsung to gauge market interest and adjust future models.

With rumors swirling about Apple’s plans for a slimmer iPhone, Samsung is also eyeing a thinner model of its upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup.

According to a recent report from South Korea’s ET News, Samsung is looking into launching a Galaxy S25 Slim—a thinner version of the S25 series—set to make its debut a few months after the main models (via 9to5Google).

This speculation comes on the heels of buzz around an iPhone 17 "Air" and Samsung’s unexpected Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launch in South Korea—a refined, slimmer take on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It debuted a few days ago, only a few months after the original model.

Apple’s rumored slimmer iPhone 17 is supposed to sport a 6.6-inch screen and a single rear camera, but it’s unclear what trade-offs Samsung might make for its Galaxy S25 Slim. With the current slimmest S24 at 7.6mm, the S25 Slim could be set to get even thinner.

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S25 series in January or February of next year, with the Galaxy S25 Slim possibly arriving by April, as per tipster @Jukanlosreve on X. Rumor has it this slim edition is a bit of a test run to see how fans respond—and if it takes off, we might just see a Galaxy S26 Slim in the following year.

With this strategy in mind, the Galaxy S25 Slim will likely launch on a limited scale, similar to the local release of the Galaxy Z Fold SE. Sources gave the following statement to ET News (machine translated): "It is possible that it will release it in small quantities to gauge market response and change the lineup the year after next."

In recent years, Apple and Samsung have been locked in a battle to create the sleekest smartphones. Samsung has been showcasing the Z Fold 6 as one of its thinnest models.

Meanwhile, there’s chatter about Apple potentially launching an ultra-slim iPhone 17 in 2026, which could take the place of the Plus series. To achieve that sleek look, Apple might opt for a more streamlined camera setup, likely featuring just a single wide-angle lens.

It’s still up in the air whether Samsung will take a page from Apple’s book by prioritizing a slim design over all-around specs, or if it will aim for a more feature-loaded experience with its upcoming thin device.