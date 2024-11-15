Samsung tipped to have a late January timeline for the Galaxy S25 series in the US

What you need to know

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the U.S. on January 22 or 23, 2025.

The expected dates are shared by multiple sources, including the Korean media next to tipster Max Jambor.

If it turns out to be accurate, the next flagship series will be slightly delayed — contrary to the early launch rumors.

Samsung’s next batch of flagship phones is anticipated to launch early next year. However, new information from multiple sources confirms that the Korean tech giant might aim for a later January launch date.

Firstly, a Korean media outlet (via SamMobile) has noted that the Unpacked event will be held on January 23, 2025—not similar to what we saw in the Galaxy S24 series launch, which was on January 17.

The upcoming Unpacked event is believed to be held in San Francisco, U.S. However, another reliable tipster, Max Jambor on X, noted that it might be on January 22, 2025 — a day earlier than the aforementioned predicted date.

Regardless of both the hinted dates, the launch date of the Galaxy S25 series isn’t drastically different from the predecessor models. Previous rumors of an early launch of the Samsung flagships didn’t turn out to be accurate. However, there could still be a possibility of shuffling these launch dates as we approach them in the coming weeks and months.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines)

As the publication notes, Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series in San Francisco in 2023, and the successors were introduced in San Jose. It is likely that the company will bring the next flagship phones to San Francisco again, alongside its home ground.

As we near the anticipated launch, we expect the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra to be unveiled at the Unpacked event. Earlier reports have also hinted that a new Galaxy S25 Slim might also be in the works. This device is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2025 and not alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

As the name implies, the Galaxy S25 Slim is believed to be a thinner variant of the flagship lineup to take on Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 “Air,” which is also slated to launch next year. The rumor mill also hints that the expected Galaxy S25 Slim could be some kind of a pilot program from Samsung, which will have a test run next year. If it all goes well, users can expect the successor for the masses, likely with the Galaxy S26 series the following year.