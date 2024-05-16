Sony Xperia 10 VI is the new mid-range handset with a bigger battery and stereo speakers

What you need to know

Sony Xperia 10 VI is the affordable and lighter handset that was announced by the company.

It packs in an OLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and a 48MP primary camera.

The device ships with Android 14 out of the box, and Sony promises three years of software updates backed by four-year security updates.

Sony has announced two new Xperia models, including the flagship Xperia 1 VI and the affordable Xperia 10 VI, which promises a lightweight body, larger battery capacity, and stereo sound.

The Xperia 10 VI weighs just 164 grams and has a conventional Xperia boxy design, which includes a matte-finish back panel. It is available in three colors: blue, Black, and White. It also features IP65/68 water and dust resistance.

It is equipped with the company's proprietary BRAVIA technology-powered display, which measures 6.1 inches. It is an OLED panel featuring full HD+ resolution, and it further promises an "immersive pocket-sized theater" experience, according to Sony's announcement blog post. Despite being an affordable handset, the display further utilizes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

Underneath, the Xperia 10 VI is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the same one that powered the recent Moto G Stylus 5G 2024. It further comes with 8GB of RAM next to 128GB of onboard storage and microSD support that can accommodate up to 1.5 TB. The device runs on Android 14 out of the box and is promised three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Keeping the lights on of the Xperia 10 VI is a decent 5000mAh battery capacity, and the company is promising a two-day battery life on a single charge.

The device has dual rear cameras with 48MP acting as the primary one next to a 12MP sensor. For selfies, the device relies on an 8MP sensor. The company is further emphasizing the new "Video Creator" app that comes built-in on the Xperia 10 VI, which allows users to create short videos from the photos and videos captured from the Xperia handset.

The other highlights of the device include OIS and EIS for video, HDR support, a 3.5mm audio jack, a stereo speaker setup, Bluetooth 5.2, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Preorders for the device that competes with the best mid-range phones have already begun. The Xperia 10 VI will be available in mid-June. It is priced at £349 / €399.