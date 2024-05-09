Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) welcomes creativity and premium design for $399

What you need to know

Motorola launched the 2024 "Moto G Stylus 5G," which boasts a slightly larger display over its predecessor and an improved pen experience.

The company looks to go all in on "premium" as the new phone touts a vegan leather backing, a 50MP primary lens with OIS, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) will arrive on May 30 for $399 in the U.S. in Scarlet Wave and Caramel Latte colorways.

Motorola is debuting the new G Stylus 5G for 2024, upgraded with an improved pen experience and a bolstered premium design for $399.

As stated in its press release, the Moto G Stylus takes its capabilities further with a 6.7-inch pOLED display that rocks a 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola adds that the device's Full HD Plus resolution makes what you see feel brighter, sharper, and clearer. Moreover, the company is touting the phone's multitasking abilities, stating users can take notes while binge-watching a show.

Speaking of the stylus, the device's larger contact area and improved software is said to enhance the pen's mobility for a smoother experience. Motorola has implemented a new UI when using stylus-specific features. Additionally, users can add an array of "favorite apps" for the pen that will appear when it's taken out.

The overall design of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is another talking point. The company states that its back panel is crafted with vegan leather. The post adds that those looking for a phone at a reduced price won't have to "compromise design."

Shielding the front of the device is Corning's Gorilla Glass 3, alongside an IP52 water-repellent rating.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Furthering this is the phone's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm.

Similarly to last year's edition, the 2024 G Stylus 5G boasts a vertical dual-camera array. The post states that the "versatile" setup contains a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and Ultra Pixel technology. The company adds that such improvements should aid the camera's light sensitivity.

OIS (optical image stabilization) helps keep our shots steady when moving. The main lens is joined by a 13MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV capabilities. The front contains a 32MP centered punch-hole selfie camera.

Like its predecessor, the latest G Stylus offers a large 5,000mAh battery expected to give consumers over a day's worth of energy. Charging cycles are handled by its 30W TurboPower when wired and 15W when charged wirelessly. Motorola suspects the device can obtain enough power "for the day" in just thirty minutes.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Users will find Android 14 out of the box. Internally, the device is offered in the following RAM/storage configurations: 8/128GB and 8/256GB. However, the Moto G Stylus features a slot for a microSD card, meaning users can expand their storage by up to 2TB.

The NFC-capable device sports a 3.5mm headset jack, USB-C port, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

For U.S. consumers, Motorola states the G Stylus 5G 2024 is available "universally unlocked" at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and its website (motorola.com). Users can grab the new phone on May 30 for $399 in Scarlet Wave and Caramel Latte. Folks in Canada can grab the phone for CAD 499 on the same date as U.S. consumers.

The company adds that there are plans to bring the device to more services such as Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Google Fi Wireless, and more "in the coming weeks."