The Pixel Watch 3 has a new life-saving feature, and Google explains how it works

Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 today (August 13) and is detailing a new emergency feature: Loss of Pulse.

The device leans on its heart rate sensors and AI software to detect and confirm if a person's heartbeat and movement are non-existent.

The watch will automatically call emergency services with an audible message explaining the situation.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 will arrive late in September, starting at $349.

With the Made by Google event now concluded, the company revealed a crucial emergency feature on its watch for loss of pulse.

According to a Keyword post, the Pixel Watch 3 features Google's first "Loss of Pulse" detection feature for unresponsive users. The post states that this feature relies on heart rate sensors and algorithms alongside AI software. If your Pixel Watch 3 does not detect your heart rate with its standard green light, it will activate its red-hued infrared sensors for an additional scan.

The watch's motion sensor will join soon after. Google states that it will initiate a check-in after the device confirms that your pulse and movement are absent. Users will see a "Checking for pulse..." display on their Watch 3. Beneath will be an "I'm OK" button to deter it from automatically calling emergency services.

Afterward, the Pixel Watch 3 will call emergency services within 20 seconds with its automated message in tow to detail the situation.

If you've purchased the LTE variant of the Watch 3, the device will handle all communications. However, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant will lean on your phone to handle the call.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google states that it leveraged user research to limit "false positives" during the device's monitoring. Moreover, the company has also worked with cardiologists to train its AI algorithm. This was put through the wringer as live tests were conducted. The Pixel Watch 3 was then strapped to stunt actors who simulated a loss of pulse using a tourniquet. That was paired with simulated falls, producing an impact strong enough to stop one's heart.

Loss of Pulse detection is an opt-in feature for all Pixel Watch 3 owners. Users in the U.K., France, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland are among the first to receive it this September. There's no word yet on U.S. availability, but Google states it will continue to work to gain the appropriate regulatory permissions for additional areas.

The Pixel Watch 3 launched today (August 13) during the Made by Google event and has two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Consumers can find the device in various colors and several band styles. Google improved its viewing experience by widening the display with 16% fewer bezels than the Pixel Watch 2.

Thanks to its deep Fitbit integration, this year's model offers a host of health and fitness features for runners, sports enthusiasts, and others.

The Pixel Watch 3's Loss of Pulse detection should fit comfortably beside Google's fall detection software. The watch's motion sensors carry the bulk of weight, sensing any "hard fall" before leaning on its software to check in on a person. Similar to Loss of Pulse, the company trained its algorithms on stunt doubles who threw themselves (repeatedly) so it could understand a true, life-threatening fall.

Fall detection is an opt-in feature, but it's relatively easy to navigate the settings to enable it. The Pixel Watch 3 arrives in late September, bringing Loss of Pulse with it.