The new Google Pixel Watch 3 is aimed at runners, comes in two sizes with smaller bezels

Google introduces the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

Both feature the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and ship with Wear OS 5.

The Pixel Watch 3 41mm starts at $349, and the 45mm variant begins at $399.

The new Pixel phones are here, and so are the new Pixel Watches. This year, for the first time, Google has introduced two new sizes for its smartwatch. The Pixel Watch 3 comes in the same 41 case size and a larger 45mm option.

The Pixel Watch 3 arrived sooner this year than its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2, which launched in the fall. While the new one looks similar to the previous iterations, Google says it has improved the latest models with new features and capabilities.

The Pixel Watch 3 sports a larger active screen area and 16% smaller bezels than last year's model. When compared individually, the 41mm model features 10% more screen real estate than the Pixel Watch 2, and the bigger 45mm dial sports a whopping 40% more real estate—giving users easier ways to read messages, navigate with maps, and glance at metrics hassle-free.

Google's AMOLED Actua display is here, and this time, it is believed to be sharp and vibrant and is promised to be 2x brighter than before. The screen's brightness can go as high as 2000 nits and as low as one nit with an always-on display. There is also a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 60Hz, and the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

For each size, you can choose from a matte black aluminum case further paired with the obsidian band or a silver aluminum case with a porcelain band. The smaller variant also comes in Champagne Gold, while the larger 45mm model also has a Matte Hazel aluminum case with a hazel band.

The latest smartwatches host considerable fitness and health features, with a focus on advanced running metrics. It lets users create a wide range of running routines, including the ability to "add timed warmups and cool downs, set target pace, heart rate, times, and distances, or even set up interval routines with repeats." It also uses advanced motion sensing and machine learning to let users glance at detailed breakdowns like cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation.

The Fitbit app now features a new dashboard to track users' performance, and Google is offering a free six-month membership with the purchase of a Pixel Watch 3 for access to the latest AI features.

The Pixel Watch 3 is introducing new readiness and cardio load tracking features. The former lets users know whether their bodies are up for a performance workout or need time for recovery.

Cardio load, on the other hand, "shows how hard your heart is working, so you can see your exertion throughout the day and how it relates to your workout routine." Google notes that users can receive a target daily cardio load based on their readiness levels. Comparing the cardio loads over time will let users know whether they are under or over-training.

There's also an all-new Morning Brief feature, which gives users a summary of their most important health and fitness metrics. They can include details like sleep activity, readiness score, and other health metrics like heart rate variability, breathing rate, and SpO2 tracking.

But beyond fitness, Google is bringing other handy features to the Pixel Watch 3. For instance, now you can switch between photo and video modes on the Pixel Camera, making it easier to capture images and video remotely. Nest Cam user can now view their live feeds from Nest Cam or a Nest Doorbell devices directly from the smartwatch. Finally, Google TV users can control their smart TV features, such as turning up the volume and changing the channel, which should work well with the new Google TV Streamer.

Battery life hasn't changed drastically with the latest models, with Google touting 24-hour battery life with an always-on display enabled and 36 hours with the battery saver. For charging, the smaller 41mm model takes about 24 minutes to get up to 50% juice and takes up to 60 minutes to get to full. The bigger 45mm option is a little slower due to its larger battery, as it will take 28 minutes to reach up to 50% and 80 minutes to get full.

Both Pixel Watch 3 models will have Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipsets underneath and ship with Wear OS 5. Both support 4G LTE speeds and Bluetooth 5.3 and further ship with NFC and now ultra-wideband support for unlocking car doors on supported models. The smartwatches also come with 5 ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance.

For pricing, Google is offering these models for a premium over many other Android smartwatches. The Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi model starts at $349, and the LTE model begins at $449. The new 45mm Pixel Watch 3 costs $399 for the Wi-Fi model, and the LTE retails at $499. The watches will ship in September.