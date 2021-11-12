Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases Android Central 2021

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is here with outstanding camera upgrades, instant dictation/translation thanks to Google Tensor, and a curved 6.7-inch screen with a variable refresh rate. Anyone who's ever owned a curved-screen phone knows, protecting the sides of that phone is crucial to keep it intact and alive. With that in mind, here are the best Pixel 6 Pro cases to keep your shiny new flagship safe.

Here's why great Pixel 6 Pro cases are hard to find right now

Since its launch, the Pixel 6 Pro has been in high demand, selling out at carrier stores and some major retailers. Unfortunately, that market scarcity also extends to the best Pixel 6 cases. Between Pixel cases not selling very well in the past, this year's higher-than-normal demand, and the current global shipping crisis, reliable cases are selling out frequently. For the best cases to protect your Pixel 6 Pro, just prepare to wait one to three weeks for it to arrive.

Thankfully, our patience has paid off as more manufacturers are starting to offer Pixel 6 Pro cases. Even makers like UAG that skipped the Pixel 5 last year are offering sturdy cases for the large, delicate Pixel 6 Pro. While some big names like OtterBox are still in the "notify when available" stage, i-Blason, Supcase, and Caseology are taking full advantage to get you into one of their cases now when you need a case the most. My personal favorites for the Pixel 6 Pro are the Spigen Liquid Air Armor — grip is essential on a phone this size — and the Caseology Parallax, which offers grip but also some distinct style and a good bumper around the camera module. If you prefer more protection in your cases, the Poetic Revolution is ruggedly handsome, too.

A few words on the official Google Pixel 6 Pro Case

The first-party case evokes a very heated debate between Android Central staff and many Pixel 6 Pro owners. The case is very thin and has a unique texture, adding up to a case with little impact protection and an odd grip. Some people absolutely adore the Pixel 6 Pro case, with the Google Store-exclusive Golden Glow version currently having an almost two-month backorder. But then, there are others like Jerry Hildenbrand, who loudly voiced his displeasure with the case for three weeks straight on the Android Central Podcast.

Here are the facts: The Google Pixel 6 Pro Case is a frosted plastic case made of 30% post-consumer recycled plastics. This thin clear case is designed to perfectly hug the Pixel 6 Pro's curves around the screen and the camera module. Still, since it's open on the sides around the camera module and the curved edges of the screen, it's also more vulnerable to shatters if it falls out of your hand or pocket. Of course, that won't be an issue for a case with excellent grip, like the Caseology Vault or the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. Still, there's something about the frosted finish of the case. It feels like it should be grippy and tactile, but it's oddly smooth. If you're going to use the Google Pixel 6 Pro Case, I highly suggest sticking a PopSocket on it for added stability or at least employing a PopGrip Slide Stretch that you can use when you're out and then ditch when you're home and need to wireless charge.

There's also the matter of colors: While some colors can look good with all models, some of these color combos just end up goofy-looking. Take the Soft Sage, for example: Pair it with the Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro, and it looks OK. But if you have the Sorta Sunny Pixel 6 Pro, the Sage turns it into this icky sallow canteloupe rind. Golden Glow looks nice with its White and Sunny models, but looks bizarre when paired with the black. So just be mindful when choosing colorways. Actual colors have drawbacks, but Light Frost looks good with everything.