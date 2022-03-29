Best controllers for Pixel 6 Pro 2022

The Pixel 6 Pro has been about for about five months now, giving owners the chance to experience some of the best the mobile device has to offer. However, for those looking to play games on the phone, the Pixel 6 Pro presents a bit of a challenge. Because it sports such a big camera bump, players have had trouble finding the perfect controllers. Luckily, there are still some great options out there. With that in mind, we've collected some of the best controllers for the Pixel 6 Pro you can buy.

Tons of great options

Because the Pixel 6 Pro has such a unique shape and noticeable camera bump, finding the perfect controller for you might not be the easiest thing. Thankfully, a ton of options exist. Our pick, the GameSir X2, might not be the most popular of all the controllers, but it does offer the best fit for the Pixel 6 Pro, which is perhaps the most important thing.

If you're looking to still pick up the best of the best, you can grab the Razer Kishi, but just know that it won't fit well unless you trim some of the rubber padding away. Doing so might not be something that everyone wants to do, but it will work if you find yourself looking for a quick fix.

Regardless of what controller you choose, you'll likely be in good hands — so to speak. With more and more controller accessories launching every day, you're bound to find the perfect one for you at some point.