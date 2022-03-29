Best controllers for Pixel 6 Pro 2022
The Pixel 6 Pro has been about for about five months now, giving owners the chance to experience some of the best the mobile device has to offer. However, for those looking to play games on the phone, the Pixel 6 Pro presents a bit of a challenge. Because it sports such a big camera bump, players have had trouble finding the perfect controllers. Luckily, there are still some great options out there. With that in mind, we've collected some of the best controllers for the Pixel 6 Pro you can buy.
GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Controller
Despite the Pixel 6 Pro's big camera bump, the GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Controller seems to perfectly fit the device. Since its launch in October, most fans have been recommending the GameSir X2 as the go-to controller. Better yet for fans, it's a bit cheaper than other premium controllers like the Razer Kishi, and has pretty much all of the features of any of the other best Android controllers on the market.
Google Stadia Controller
Google's Stadia Controller had a bit of a rough start when it first launched, but now it remains one of the best controller options for those looking to play games on their phone. It has all the stylings of a typical controller, but it also allows fans to play with other mounting accessories. For the Pixel 6 Pro, players might want to pair the Stadia Controller with something like the Orzly Phone Mount Clip, which seems to be the best option for fans who have a large phone.
Razer Kishi
The Razer Kishi is usually the gold standard when it comes to mobile game controllers. Unfortunately, that's not the case for Pixel 6 Pro owners. Players who own the Pixel 6 Pro and Kishi have noted that because of the large camera bump, the Pixel just doesn't sit comfortably inside. As a workaround, players have found that removing the Kishi's rubber pads (or simply trimming a couple of the first few inches of it) makes the phone fit relatively well. Still, if you can get past the tight fit, this is one of the best mobile phone controllers available.
Xbox Series X Controller
The Xbox Series X Controller is the latest iteration of the iconic Xbox controller, and probably one of the best controllers to pick up if you're looking to play any mobile game that supports them. Not only are players already likely familiar with the design and feel of an Xbox controller, but it also works with nearly any other devices you may have, making it one of the most versatile options.
SteelSeries Stratus Duo Mobile Gaming Controller
The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is another great choice for those who want to use a controller on multiple platforms. The Duo can switch pretty seamlessly between Android or PC support, and connects either via Bluetooth or with its own included USB adapter, making latency issues a nonfactor.
GameSir F2
The GameSir F2 is similar to its X2 counterpart, but acts as more of a simple grip option than anything else. This grip is compatible with nearly every phone, you won't have to worry about pairing or connectivity issues, and it's comfortable enough to hold for longer gaming sessions. Better yet, it includes a conductive joystick that rests on the phone screen and lets you use it like a real controller, although it can be a bit awkward when playing more complicated or complex titles.
Tons of great options
Because the Pixel 6 Pro has such a unique shape and noticeable camera bump, finding the perfect controller for you might not be the easiest thing. Thankfully, a ton of options exist. Our pick, the GameSir X2, might not be the most popular of all the controllers, but it does offer the best fit for the Pixel 6 Pro, which is perhaps the most important thing.
If you're looking to still pick up the best of the best, you can grab the Razer Kishi, but just know that it won't fit well unless you trim some of the rubber padding away. Doing so might not be something that everyone wants to do, but it will work if you find yourself looking for a quick fix.
Regardless of what controller you choose, you'll likely be in good hands — so to speak. With more and more controller accessories launching every day, you're bound to find the perfect one for you at some point.
