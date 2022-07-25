Anker's new GaN-based chargers can power multiple devices at higher speeds

What you need to know

Anker has introduced a new line of GaN-based chargers.

The GaNPrime chargers are available in six different form factors and can deliver up to 150W of power.

GaNPrime features PowerIQ 4.0, which prioritizes power delivery for devices with the lowest charge level.

Anker announced today a fresh lineup of GaN-based charging solutions that promise up to 150W of power delivery to multiple devices while reducing power consumption with each charge.

The GaNPrime lineup includes six different form factors that feature Anker's own GaN (gallium nitride) technology, including PowerIQ 4.0. It comes in handy when you're charging multiple devices simultaneously, allocating faster charging speeds to devices with the lowest juice levels.

"GaNPrime represents a new era in charging," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker. "In addition to delivering a faster and safer charging experience, our new GaNPrime chargers offer significant savings in energy consumption, reinforcing Anker's commitment to a more sustainable future."

The lineup's talking point is perhaps its more than 7% energy consumption savings compared to older silicon chargers. Anker's challengers to the best GaN chargers also feature ActiveShield 2.0, which works to prevent connected devices from overheating by keeping an eye on their temperature and adjusting power output accordingly.

Anker's 747 charger is obviously the most expensive option in the lineup. The company touts its small form factor, which it says is 38% smaller than Apple’s 140W charger. It has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

However, each USB-C port only maxes out at 100W output. This means that the charger will be able to juice up some of the best Chromebooks like the Lenovo Duet 5, but not a laptop requiring more than 100W of power. The following is a complete list of Anker's new GaNPrime chargers.

Anker 747 Charger: Maximum total output is 150W with 3 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports

737 charger: 120W max total output with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports

733 power bank: 65W max total output with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports

727 charging station: 100W max total output with 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, and 2 AC ports

615 USB power strip: 65W max total output with 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, and 2 AC ports

735 charger: 65W max total output with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports

As for the price and availability, the Anker 735 charger, 615 power strip, and 727 charging station can be purchased via Amazon starting today for $60, $70, and $95 respectively.

The rest of the lineup will begin shipping in the third quarter of this year. Anker will charge you $110 for the 747 charger, $100 for the 733 power bank, and $95 for the 737 charger.