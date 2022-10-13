The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals of October 2022

The lineup of new Google devices was officially released this morning, and we've got all of the best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals listed below.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pro can be ordered right now with a starting price of $599 and $899, respectively, from all the usual places. As with most new phone releases, wireless carriers and retailers are currently working hard to earn your business by offering enticing trade-in deals and other limited-time promotions. This puts you in the driver's seat and offers some unique money-saving opportunities, as long as you're able to meet their eligibility requirements.

Wondering why the Pixel 7 series is such a big deal? Well, for starters, the phones take all of the things that impressed us about the Google Pixel 6 series (and there was a lot) and improves upon them for the same reasonable price. I'm talking about an always-on 90Hz display (120Hz for the Pro), up to 72 hours of battery life, and the most intelligent Pixel camera software yet. And of course, there's the Tensor G2, Google's newest in-house chipset that is expected to deliver exceptional performance and unrivalled security. All of this in a flagship device that starts at $600? Count us in.

Keep reading for the best offers available now. We'll keep updating this page as we come across new deals, so check back later if none of these offers pique your interest. If you want to check out Google's new flagship wearable, we've also been collecting the best Pixel Watch deals.

Best Google Pixel 7 deals

(opens in new tab) Get a FREE Google Pixel 7 with eligible trade-in at AT&T (opens in new tab) Kicking things off is a trade-in deal that could get you a free Google Pixel 7 if you play your cards right. Starting now, new and existing AT&T subscribers can send in an old device and receive enough trade-in credit to make their new phone 100% free. Not too shabby for a phone that just hit store shelves this morning.

(opens in new tab) Get a $200 gift card, plus a FREE pair of Pixel Buds with the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) One of the more creative deals of the bunch is this offer that will hook you up with a $200 virtual gift card and a free pair of Google Pixel Buds wireless earbuds when you transfer your number and join Visible. If you're not familiar, Visible (opens in new tab) is an affordable prepaid carrier that's powered by Verizon's massive network.

(opens in new tab) FREE with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch (opens in new tab) We love a good Verizon deal (opens in new tab), and this Pixel 7 promotion does not disappoint. Send the carrier an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, and you could get up to $700 off the Pixel 7, enough to cover the entire price of the phone. Not a Verizon customer? Make the switch today and they'll hook you up with an additional $200 off.

(opens in new tab) Free $100 Amazon gift card with Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) It took us some searching to find a solid Amazon deal, but it looks like the retail giant is offering a free $100 gift card when you order the Pixel 7 using the above link. The offer expires on October 23rd, so don't wait too long to make your move.

(opens in new tab) Activate a line and get a Pixel 7 for $99 (opens in new tab) T-Mobile is getting in on the action by offering an exciting deal that'll drop the price of the Pixel 7 down to just $99 when you activate a line with an eligible data plan. It's one of the few deals on the list that doesn't require a trade-in, so it's a great opportunity if you don't have an eligible device lying around!

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

(opens in new tab) Get up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro with trade-in (opens in new tab) If you want to skip the standard model and go straight for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, AT&T is offering up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an old device and sign up or switch to an eligible unlimited data plan.

(opens in new tab) Up to $400 off with trade-in, plus a $200 gift card (opens in new tab) Just like the Pixel 7 deal described above, if you send in your old device to Best Buy, you could get up to $400 off the Pixel 7 Pro. Customers who buy the Pro will also get a free $200 e-gift card to spend on goodies at Best Buy, simply for placing the order.

(opens in new tab) Get a $200 e-gift card plus a FREE pair of Google Pixel Buds (opens in new tab) Just like the Pixel 7 deal above, new customers who transfer their existing number and activate a new Google Pixel 7 Pro through Visible will receive a free virtual gift card and a pair of Pixel Buds after making three months of on-time service payments. The gift card can be used at a ton of retailers from all over the web, from Amazon to Uber Eats.

(opens in new tab) FREE for new customers who trade in and switch (opens in new tab) Trade in an older device while signing up for an eligible unlimited plan, and Verizon will give you up to $700 in promo credits that you can use to seriously drop the price of the Pixel 7 Pro. The deal gets even sweeter if you're a new Verizon customer, since they'll give you an additional $200 for switching over from a competing carrier. All things said and done, the max potential savings here could hook you up with a free phone.

(opens in new tab) Free $200 gift card with Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) Naturally, the big A is offering a solid deal when you order the Pixel 7 Pro as well. Make your purchase before October 23rd and Amazon will throw in a free $200 gift card, which is plenty of cash to spend on a quality case or Pixel Watch.

The Pixel 7 series might be affordable for a flagship, but it never hurts to be prepared! After placing your order, protect your device before it even arrives with one of the best Pixel 7 cases or Pixel 7 Pro cases.

Don't forget to check out our guide to buying the Google Pixel Watch if you want to complete your Google device ecosystem!