Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over, but you can STILL grab these 20+ leftover deals if you act fast

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has officially come to an end, but there are still loads of leftover tech deals for folks who missed the main event. A lot of these offers are apparently set to expire on April 1st, so check out over 20 of our top picks before it's too late.

I'm talking about offers like a historic 29% discount on the Google Pixel 8 or $100 off my personal favorite pair of wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

That barely scratches the surface of everything that's available, so start scrolling (or use the navigation to the left) to see more of our top deals for Android fans.

Whether you're looking for Samsung Galaxy S24 deals or discounts on Garmin watches, keep reading to see some of the best deals still available on the site.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDL3H3V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon Grab an unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus during the sale and you'll save a never-before-seen $150 on your purchase, no strings attached. The perfectly-balanced S24 boasts the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, loads of AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS upgrades guaranteed.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $699 $499 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale, the Pixel 8 has dropped to its lowest price EVER. For just $499, you can grab a flagship smartphone that comes with outstanding camera tech, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and the efficiency of the Tensor G3 chipset.

Motorola Edge (2023) 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C9RX9F94%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon The Edge (2023) is Motorola's best midrange phone in years, balancing a stunning 144Hz display with great performance and lightning-fast charging. To make the prospect even more appealing, Amazon is dropping an excellent 42% off the price of the phone today.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDJ844V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon For the first time ever, the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra is getting a $150 discount from the folks at Amazon. The Ultra is peak Android technology, with a custom Snapdragon chip, a bunch of new AI-powered software features, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch display with a built-in stylus.

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-7a-Unlocked-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0BZ9XNBRB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $499 $374 at Amazon The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-7a-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 7a is likely to be supplanted by the Google Pixel 8a in a couple months, but in the meantime, this is the best midrange device that Google has to offer, with flagship-quality cameras, outstanding haptics, and the efficiency of the Tensor G2 chip. Pick up the unlocked phone during Amazon's sale and you'll score a 25% discount (the same price drop that we saw during Black Friday last fall).

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BL5PYD69%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon You can score a jaw-dropping 42% discount on the Amazon Fire HD 10 if you place your order today. That's one of our favorite <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-kindle-fire-tablet" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire tablets for just a wee bit over $100, and you're getting a vibrant 10-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, and up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. The only real problem is that this model comes with those pesky lock screen ads, but you can't win 'em all.

Google Pixel Tablet 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1SKS79W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $599.99 $449 at Amazon Grab the Pixel Tablet with included charging dock during the Amazon shopping event and you'll instantly receive a 25% discount, dropping the price of the tablet down to a record low that we've only seen on one other occasion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF3VPMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $219.99 $169.99 at Amazon The latest in Samsung's affordable A series of tablets, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus boasts a vibrant 11-inch 90Hz display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and an efficient Snapdragon chipset for all of your multitasking needs. Amazon's Big Spring Sale is dropping a sweet 23% off the price, sending the tablet crashing to a record low point.

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BDSHFLMZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon The Pixel Watch is clearly one of the best-looking wearables on the market, and now that it's getting a 43% discount during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, it also offers some of the best bang for the buck, as well.

Garmin Forerunner 955: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Triathletes-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTTD27P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/wearables/garmin-forerunner-955-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Forerunner 955 is a great watch for runners and cyclists on the move, with super-accurate GNSS and GPS tracking, impressive battery life, and all the fitness data you could ever need. Grab a 955 from Amazon and you'll get a straight $100 discount (that's 20% off).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C791819Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/wearables/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an outstanding wearable, with a physical rotating bezel, up to 40 hours of battery life, and some stellar Exynos performance. Buy the 2023 watch during the sale and you'll get a straight 15% price drop.

Fossil Gen 6 44mm: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFossil-Stainless-Steel-Silicone-Touchscreen%2Fdp%2FB09B2YNGSN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $299 $148.48 at Amazon The Fossil Gen 6 isn't the world's most amazing <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-android-smartwatch" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Android smartwatch by any means, but with a 50% discount, it's an absolute steal. The straightforward wearable boasts some great battery life, a bunch of health and fitness tracking features, and some efficient, albeit slightly outdated, Wear OS software.

Smart TVs

Insignia 58" Class F30 Series Fire TV (2024): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-58-inch-Class-Remote-NS-58F301NA25%2Fdp%2FB0CMDHXZF8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $379.99 $289.99 at Amazon A 58-inch smart TV for under $300? Need I say more? This 2024 Fire TV delivers 4K UHD picture alongside DTS Studio Sound and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services straight out of the box. I'd be shocked if the price of this TV dropped much more during the Spring Sale, but you never know. Still, I probably risk it.

LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon If you've been doing research into OLED TVs, the C3 Series by LG has probably cropped up a few times. This popular smart TV delivers consistently crisp images with AI-powered 4K upscaling, a sleek, nearly bezel-less design, game optimization mode, and a bunch of other cutting-edge features. It even comes with over 300 free LG channels, and thanks to Amazon's sale, a 20% discount today.

Hisense 65" Class U6HF Series 4K smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0CHJ87V95%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $749.99 $549.99 at Amazon Pick up this 65-incher from Hisense during the Spring sale and you'll get a straight $200 off your purchase. The 4K Fire TV features 600 nit peak brightness with 32 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus, and, of course, instant access to all of your favorite streaming services.

Insignia 32" Class F20 Series HD TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-Insignia-32-inch-Class-NS-32F201NA23%2Fdp%2FB09ZLTMWWH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon Insignia TVs typically drop to super-low prices during major sale events, and the Big Spring Sale is no exception. Pick up the 32-inch F20 Series model and you'll get 31% off your purchase. This is a simple, no-frills smart TV with 720p HD resolution, Alexa smart home integration, and three HDMI ports.

TCL 98" Class S5 4K LED smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDNZTDWN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $3,999.99 $1,998 at Amazon A 98-inch TV is obviously never a small purchase, but you can seriously soften the blow to your bank account with this Amazon deal that slashes 50% off this 4K model from TCL. This powerhouse boasts an AI-powered processor for 4K upscaling, a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate to eliminate blur, and immersive DTS Virtual:X sound support.

Headphones/earbuds

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BXYCS74H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $328 at Amazon Sony's WH-1000XM5 are among the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best wireless headphones available today, complete with cutting-edge active noise cancellation, customizable sound profiles, and loads of battery life. Amazon is currently slashing 18% off the innovative cans, returning the XM5 to a record low price that we haven't seen in months.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08MVGF24M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $348 $248 at Amazon If you don't mind a slightly older pair of headphones, Sony's last-gen XM4s are just as good as the XM5s in a lot of ways. You still get customizable ANC and sound profiles using the companion app, plus 30 hours of battery life and a major 29% discount during the Amazon sale.

Jabra Elite 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CB93Y7BM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon If you prefer a <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-wireless-earbuds" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">wireless earbuds experience, it's worth mentioning that our favorite buds on the market are also seeing a major price drop ahead of Amazon's big sale. For just 200 bucks, the Jabra Elite 10 feature adaptive noise cancellation without sacrificing great sound, plus you get 30 hours of battery life and a nice comfy fit.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09JVG3TWX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon Amazon seems particularly interested in discounting its own devices during the Big Spring Sale, and the new Echo Buds (2023) are no exception. For just $35, you're getting a pair of earbuds with 20 hours of battery life, customizable controls and sound equalization, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant construction.