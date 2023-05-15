Best Google Pixel 7a deals of May 2023 — how to buy the mid-range masterpiece

The Google Pixel 7a deals are pouring in like there's no tomorrow, and we've gathered all of the best offers on the web below. After months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Google's latest mid-range smartphone was officially unveiled at last week's I/O 2023 announcement event, and it didn't take long for retailers and wireless carriers alike to drop enticing discounts on the already-affordable device.

As we note in our new Google Pixel 7a review, the $499 smartphone is the perfect balance of performance and value, delivering the power of the same Tensor G2 chipset found in its flagship counterparts at a considerably lower cost. You'll also get a compact 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, plus Android 13 and wireless charging support, the latter of which is a first for the Google A series.

This one also delivers some seriously great camera tech for the price as well, since the Pixel 7a comes equipped with a 64MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide. If you're ready to order this cheap Android phone from Google, keep reading for the best deals that we've found so far.

Phone deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T

The absolute BEST Google Pixel 7a deal so far

Google Pixel 7a: $499 FREE with select unlimited plans at Verizon Until May 17th, Verizon is giving away the Pixel 7a for FREE when you add a line with any unlimited data plan (excluding Welcome Unlimited). That's obviously a great deal if you can make it in time; if not, Verizon is sure to follow this week's offer with some other Pixel 7a deal.

The rest of the best Pixel 7a deals

Google Pixel 7a: $2/month from AT&T ($72 total) New and existing AT&T customers can get the Google Pixel 7a for only $2 per month, for 36 months, with no trade-in required. That makes it MUCH cheaper than the retail price of $519.99 at AT&T. That's not a typo. Paying $2 a month over a normal period of 36 months means you will get the Pixel 7a for only $72 total once it's fully paid off. That's it! No tricks, no trade-in nonsense.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $449 with activation at Best Buy Best Buy currently has the best unlocked deal on the Pixel 7a, but there's a catch: you'll need to activate it today in order to get the $50 off the regular price. That makes it the same price as the Pixel 6a when it launched last year, giving Best Buy a big win for folks who love to buy unlocked.

Google Pixel 7a: Get a free $50 gift card at Amazon Buy an unlocked Google Pixel 7a from Amazon and the retailer will hook you up with a FREE $50 gift card, no strings attached and no trade-in required. The deal is only good until May 21st, so act fast.

Google Pixel 7a: Six months of FREE service, plus $100 off at Mint Mobile Score a fabulous discount on the Pixel 7a with Mint Mobile's exclusive offer. Bundle it with a 12-month plan of your choice and you get the Google phone at a reduced price of $399, as well as six months of free service for the plan selected. That means you could be getting a year of wireless service AND a great smartphone for as little as $41 per month!

Google Pixel 7a: $499 at Google Store, plus free earbuds and case Get the Pixel 7a direct from the source (aka the Google Store) and enjoy a completely unlocked phone with Google support. They'll even throw in a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A Series and a limited-edition protective case.

Google Pixel 7a: Free with trade-in at T-Mobile T-Mobile is giving away the Pixel 7a when you do one of two things: open a new line, or trade-in a qualifying device. Most flagship phones released in the past three years seem to qualify for the offer, but many others will get you $250 off the final price. As a bonus, T-Mobile is throwing in a pair of Pixel Buds A-series for free with qualifying orders.

Should I upgrade to the Google Pixel 7a?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It depends on the phone you currently have. If you're the owner of a Google Pixel 6a and you're ready for a new device, then the answer is a resounding Yes. The Pixel 7a is an improvement on its predecessor in a few key areas. For one, you get the processing power of the Tensor G2 chipset, plus a huge boost in the primary camera to 64MP.

Interestingly, the Pixel 7a battery drops from 4,410mAh in the Pixel 6a to 4,385mAh, but the addition of wireless charging support should make up for that. Plus, the Tensor G2 processor is a lot more efficient than the first-generation Tensor in the Pixel 6a, so the same battery size will stretch your use further.

That being said, if you have a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you may want to hold on to that phone for a little while longer. Although the 7a's $500 price tag is reasonable, it's not uncommon for a Pixel 7 deal to come along and knock the price of the flagship down even further.

Does the Pixel 7a come with a charger?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Nope, just like some other recently-released phones, the Google Pixel 7a will not come with a charger in the box. This is mostly an effort to reduce electronic waste and unnecessary packaging. The phone does, however, come with a USB-C cable, quick start guide, and SIM tool.

That being said, if you want to juice up your phone quickly and you don't have at least an 18W power brick lying around your home, check out our list of the best USB-C chargers that money can buy.