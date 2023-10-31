Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals of Black Friday and beyond

Believe it or not, the Black Friday sales are creeping up fast, which means you may be able to find some great Sony WH-1000XM5 deals before you know it.

Suffice to say, we'll be updating this page with all the best headphone deals as they go live, so take a look and see if you can get a pair of these acclaimed cans for less than the retail price.

As we noted in our official XM5 review, these headphones aren't exactly revolutionary, but they take the foundation of the nearly-flawless Sony WH-1000XM4 and improve upon them in a few key areas. I'm talking about unrivalled active noise cancellation and outstanding sound quality, thanks to Sony's QN1 processor and a dual noise sensor that blocks unwanted sounds from your surroundings. You'll also get up to 30 hours of battery life with some nice quick-charging capabilities, so you can take your new headphones with you wherever you go.

When you're searching for deals, don't forget to look beyond the basic price drop. Many of these offers also come with a few perks that add to the value of the discount. Some retailers, for instance, will hook you up with free streaming subscriptions or accessories.

Who has the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals?

Are Sony WH-1000XM5 worth it?

The answer to this question is a firm yes. Sure, they're a bit on the expensive side, but — like the XM4 — the XM5 are some of the best wireless headphones that money can buy today. If you just want something simple and affordable, then any cheap wireless earbuds will do, but if you care about audio quality and want a pair of headphones that will stand the test of time, then you won't be sorry investing in the Sony WH-1000XM5.

How are the Sony WH-1000XM5 different from the Sony WH-1000XM4?

At first glance, the Sony WH-1000XM5 seem nearly identical to their predecessor. Both headphones offer great sound quality, battery life, and a sleek design, but look at the hardware and you'll find a few crucial updates. The XM5, for instance, boast two noise cancellation processors controlling eight microphones, as opposed to the XM4's one processor and four microphones. The newer generation also comes with a 30-millimeter audio driver, plus considerably faster charging capabilities.

The design of the XM5 is also a bit more modern and lightweight when compared to the XM4, although both headphones have a stylish carbon fiber construction. All of that being said, the XM4 are still excellent headphones that you can buy for a bit less than the newer model, but if you want the best wireless headphones that money can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are for you.

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday is Friday, November 24th this year, with Cyber Monday landing on the 27th. That being said, many of the biggest retailers will launch their Black Friday sales much earlier, with some shopping events kicking off as early as late October. As usual, we'll be keeping track of all the best deals so you don't have to go looking.

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 have been out since May 2022, but there still haven't been that many discounts for the popular wireless headphones. Still, that has to change at some point, and Black Friday is typically the best time to find a great deal.

If you're willing to wait a few more weeks, I'd suggest holding off on buying the XM5 until the Black Friday sales go live. Needless to say, we'll be gathering all the best deals on this page when and if that happens. Looking for more discounts? Check out our guide to the best (early) Black Friday tech deals available now.

If you're not sold on the Sony flagship series, take a look at our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones to see what else is out there.