Okay spring, go off! Amazon's seasonal sale includes 33% OFF the 4K Max Fire Stick for a limited time

Those in need of a good deal on streaming devices will like this next one, coming straight from Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Right now, you can get 33% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for the sales event, marking $20 off on the retailer's top-quality plug-and-play streaming device.

The Fire TV Stick is generally well-liked by users for its ease-of-use, since it just plugs into the TV's HDMI port and gives you the ability to log into pretty much any streaming platform. The 4K Max also supports 4K streaming, along with including a handful of new AI features, and twice the onboard storage of the regular 4K option with 16GB. Plus, get easy access to Alexa voice commands, pre-programmed buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus, and game streaming with Amazon Luna.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $39.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale Amazon's Big Spring Sale continues, this time bringing a 33% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This is the company's top premium-level Fire Stick, offering a combination of 4K streaming, along with 16GB of storage and a number of AI features. At just $40, this is a pretty solid deal. However, it's also worth noting that Amazon has discounts on the whole lineup of Fire TV Sticks, so even if you don't need the 4K Max, you can still save some bucks.

✅Recommended if: you want an easy solution for streaming in 4K; you're simply looking for a TV device that will give you access to streaming apps; you like using the latest in AI features, from search to generative AI.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to have to deal with advertisements; you'd rather go with something that has AirPlay or Chromecast compatibility; you don't have a 4K-compatible TV and would rather save some money on the non-4K Fire TV Sticks.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the company's most powerful of the lineup, featuring 16GB of storage, easy access to 4K streaming, game streaming with Luna, and more. The Fire TV Stick is often considered one of the best streaming devices, largely due to how easy it is to just plug into your TV and get started. The remote also has a nice, minimal form factor, along with quick access to Alexa through a built-in voice command button.

Beyond having double the storage that the regular 4K model has, the 4K Max also gives users access to AI features, such as generative AI-image wallpapers, Alexa AI-backed search assist, and more.

To be sure, it's worth noting that it's hard to escape advertisements anywhere on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but if that doesn't bother you, this deal might be one worth considering.