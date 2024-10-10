Ends tonight! The 65-inch Hisense U6HF Series TV is 40% OFF during October Prime Day
That's $250 off.
There's no better time to pick up a new TV deal than during one of Amazon's Prime Day sales, but you only have a few more hours until the discounts are gone for good. Place your order before midnight tonight and you'll get a 40% discount for this 65-inch Hisense Fire TV at Amazon, marking a whopping $250 off the normal purchase price. This smart TV features a 4K display with easy access to Amazon Fire streaming channels.
Hisense 65-Inch Class U6HF Series 4K Fire TV: $749.99 $449.99 at Amazon for October Prime Day
Hisense is back with great Amazon Prime Day deals, including $250 off the price of this 65-inch ULED 4K TV. This smart TV includes Amazon's simple Fire TV interface, along with an aesthetically-pleasing bezel-less design that'll fit in well with any room decor. Plus, Alexa fans will appreciate the ease of use with other Amazon devices, and when navigating around the TV itself.
✅Recommended if: you're a regular Alexa user or generally like Amazon's Fire ecosystem; you want a good-looking 4K TV; having a smart TV that's easy to connect to Bluetooth, casting modules, and other modern-day devices is a priority for you.
❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a TV with a native refresh rate that's higher than 60Hz; 65 inches isn't the right size for you or your space; you'd prefer something with an OS other than Amazon Fire.
This 65-inch Amazon Fire TV features 4K and Hisense's good-looking ULED technology, which helps boost color saturation and brightness. It comes with connectivity options for Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, along with including easy access to streaming apps through the built-in Fire TV OS.
While it does only have a 60Hz native refresh rate, it also includes a bonus 240 motion rate feature that'll make movies and shows blur-free.
