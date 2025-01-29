Time to ditch the cable box! Amazon has launched 40% OFF the Fire TV Stick Lite

If you need a super good deal on a device to connect to your favorite streaming services, this might just be your stop.

For a limited time, you can get 40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, bringing the price of this already affordable streaming solution to just $18.

Even with the budget-friendly Fire Stick Lite, users can access a wide range of streaming services, free media, and live TV channels simply by plugging the receiver into an HDMI port and a power outlet. It offers 1080p resolution, which is more than enough for most casual TV watchers, and the newer iteration of the Lite also comes with access to Alexa voice controls that can easily be used to control other Amazon smart home devices. It's also lightweight and portable enough for travel, making it a perfect packable solution for business trips and vacations alike.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon For a limited time, Amazon is offering the economy price Fire TV Stick Lite for 40% off, bringing it down to under $20. The package includes both the receiver and the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Lite, offering a perfect easy-to-use solution for anyone with Wi-Fi, an HD TV, and credentials for one or more music and TV streaming services. Those who don't can still take advantage of the included free channels, as well as easy access to Alexa smart home voice controls.

✅Recommended if: you want an easy plug-and-play solution for accessing streaming services; you'd rather have a lightweight, portable TV option than cable boxes, gaming consoles, or other media devices; you're already a user of other smart home devices within the Amazon ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a Fire TV Stick that can stream in 4K; you want the latest in Amazon's AI tech.

The great thing about Amazon's lineup of Fire TV Sticks is that they're simple to use. Owners just plug the HDMI receiver into their TV and into a wall charger with a micro-USB port, both included, and they're ready to watch. The Fire TV Stick Lite is no different, ringing in at Amazon's most budget-friendly price—and even more so with this discount.

The Fire TV Stick Lite and base-level Fire TV Stick both offer 1080p resolution, so those wanting 4K will need to upgrade to Amazon's three other options: the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, or Fire TV Cube. Additionally, the 4K lineup also includes Amazon's generative AI-powered FireTV experience, but really the Fire TV Stick Lite gets the job done.

The main difference between the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick and the TV Stick Lite is that this version isn't capable of controlling power or volume on other TVs, soundbars, or receivers, and that the non-lite version normally retails for $40 rather than $30. Otherwise, they're pretty much identical, so it might be worth jumping on this 40% off deal while it's available if external device control isn't a dealbreaker for you.