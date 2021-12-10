Amazon recently updated the News app across Fire TV devices to include local news coverage in 158 cities across the United States. But how exactly do you access all that new content on your television? With that in mind, we're breaking down what you need to do to watch local news on your Amazon Fire TV device right now.
How to watch local news on your Amazon Fire TV
To watch local news on your Amazon Fire TV device, follow these simple steps:
- On your Amazon Fire TV homepage, select the News app.
Access local news for your city using the Local News tab within the app or by saying Alexa, play local news into your voice remote.
Choose which channel you want to watch from the list of Suggested News.
When you open the News app for the first time, it will prompt you to select the type of news you're most interested in. From there, the app will generate a custom playlist based on your selections. Otherwise, you'll find a wide selection of news options on the News app main page, including ABC News, Bloomberg TV+, Black News Channel, CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, Court TV, Estrella News, People TV, USA Today, and more.
The 411 on the Amazon News app
Amazon first announced it would be integrating its News app into Fire TV's Live TV channel guide in early 2021, as part of a major provider expansion. At that time, the company added more than 400 channels from 20 providers to Amazon Fire TV sticks and other Fire TV devices. This included YouTube TV, SLING TV, Tubi, and Amazon-owned services like Prime Video Channels and Prime Video Live events.
It's also worth pointing out that, in addition to featuring My News and Local News tabs, the main page of the News app now allows you to browse live news coverage via the Trending, Live, Categories, Channels, and Preferences tabs. If you decide to scroll over to the My News and Local News tabs, you'll also be given the option to "Customize Your News" or "Add your favorite local channels," respectively.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
