Google is quietly making Search a little more colorful

What you need to know

Google is testing a new 'Color your Search' feature that adds subtle pastel colors to the Search interface.

The feature lets users choose from ten muted color options that change the top bar and overall Search theme.

Right now, the colorful Search interface appears limited to large-screen devices like tablets and foldables.

Until now, Google Search has always looked the same. Whether you were using it in light mode or dark mode, the experience was mostly limited to white or dark grey. That seems to be changing with a new Search update.

Google is testing a new way to make Search feel a bit more colorful and slightly more personal. The change was spotted by 9to5Google, with Google experimenting with a new feature called 'Color your Search.' This adds color to the top bar above the search field, where the Google logo and your profile icon sit.

As for color choices, Google offers a total of ten options. All of them are fairly muted, pastel-style shades rather than anything bright or flashy. Once you pick a color, that theme is applied across your Search results.

It's not a redesign, but it makes Search feel a little less sterile