What you need to know

Rumors from an alleged overseas listing claim the Galaxy S26 could drop its minimal 128GB storage option for 256GB and a higher 512GB option.

The Galaxy S26 Plus and Ultra are seemingly staying the same; however, other rumors add that the Galaxy S26 could see a $799 starting price.

Another tipster claims the base model could even receive a small power boost, rising to a 4,300mAh battery.

We're getting ever closer to February, and since rumors say that's when the Galaxy S26 series will launch, more reports are emerging.

Earlier today (Jan 26), a post by SuomiMobiili highlights some potential storage changes for the Galaxy S26 (via Android Headlines). The publication claims that a Finnish retailer has published its Galaxy S26 series listing a little early, revealing something new: the base Galaxy S26 is updating its storage options. According to its discovery, the Galaxy S26 could chuck its minimal 128GB storage option.

The rumor doesn't allege that the device will settle with only one configuration. Two are still in the cards; however, the device may start at 256GB, and potentially a higher 512GB option.

Rumors add that the S26 Plus may remain similar (256GB, 512GB), as well as the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 256GB, 512GB, and a 1TB option. This is where things get interesting, as other rumors suggested a similar possibility for the Galaxy S26. X tipster TheGalox_ also purported a 256GB starting config for the model and a 512GB, but there's more: prices.

Since the storage has (supposedly) changed, the Galaxy S26 could start at $799. The Galaxy S26 Plus could begin at $999, while the S26 Ultra could start at $1,299.

Changes are rumored, but not really?

(Image credit: Samsung)

The storage sizes for the Galaxy S26 series have been relatively unknown. There was a rumor early last year that discussed the S26 Ultra, which has been more or less reiterated in these alleged Finnish listings. A 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB option was rumored last March. So, in a way, you could say that it's "business as usual." Additionally, there was another rumor about the Galaxy S26 series' battery capacities.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider claims the Galaxy S26 could see a slight boost, rising to 4,300mAh with 25W charging. The S26 Plus could remain at 4,900mAh with 45W charging, and the S26 Ultra could see a 5,000mAh battery with 60W. The Ultra's rumored capacity has flip-flopped a little over the past year, so we'll have to see what happens during Samsung's launch.