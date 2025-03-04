Galaxy S26 Ultra hardware rumors purport awfully similar vibes from Samsung

What you need to know

Rumors from an X tipster claim Samsung might not give the S26 Ultra an UDC (under-display camera), but it could see slightly thinner bezels.

The device is also rumored to feature anywhere between 45W and 50W charging capabilities.

Previous rumors claim Samsung could give the S26 Ultra more efficient, rich, and bright display, as well as a 200MP telephoto lens.

A recent wave of rumors surfaces, detailing what users may see next year with Samsung's Ultra flagship.

X tipster PandaFlash highlighted in a few separate posts speculation on the supposed hardware features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra (via Gizmochina). The tipster starts with a claim that goes against other rumors about a UDC (under-display camera). Apparently, Samsung will continue to offer a punch-hole selfie camera instead of a seamless display for the S26 Ultra.

The tipster replied to another user, stating the device could still rock the same 12MP selfie camera.

Instead of a camera change, rumors suggest a change could hit the design of the S26 Ultra's display. In their thread, the tipster states the next Ultra will see its bezels further reduced (when compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra). They then shared a mock render of what this could look like. At a glance, it seems the "thinner bezels" will be minimal as there isn't much of a noticeable change. But, that could change.

The topic of the device's charging capabilities was highlighted, to which the tipster states the S26 Ultra could see "between 45W to 50W." The tipster alleges information regarding a "test version" of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, stating it features the following storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB — nothing new.

Additionally, the device has retained S Pen support similar to the S25 Ultra.

Seems like People can’t wait 2months more for Galaxy S26 Series leaks, so here’s the First Samsung Galaxy S26 Series display look.Samsung will retain the current S25 Series Thinner Frames in the Galaxy S26 Series with Thinner Bezels. 98% Accurate Bezels Look! 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjqQO1VGbVMarch 3, 2025

What the tipster's final point is referring to is likely the removal of Bluetooth support (Bluetooth Low Energy) from the S Pen. It was a move that saw the removal of the stylus' Air Actions, a cost-cutting procedure. The company stated less than 1% of its users utilized the S Pen's Air Actions via Bluetooth, which is roughly 158,000 consumers.

Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors have been light; however, one that stands out surfaced in January about a more efficient display. A South Korea report alleged Samsung could grant its next Ultra a display could suck up less energy, but deliver a richer and brighter color experience. The company is rumored to seek out COE screen tech to get this done. Not only could the S26 Ultra's display utilize "color filters" instead of an underlying polarizer, but the device could use a Black PDL to reduce the chance of external light obstructions.

Elsewhere, rumors say Samsung is reportedly beginning tests for a 200MP telephoto lens for future Ultra phones. The company is reportedly developing a 1/1.5-inch sensor to achieve this feat, which is speculated to land on the S26 Ultra.