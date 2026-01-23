What you need to know

New rumors regarding the Galaxy S26 Ultra suggest Samsung is interested in leveraging new Gorilla Glass for protection greater than a screen protector.

This new glass will allegedly provide "anti-reflective coating" and "CoE non-polarized light technology" to reduce reflections, as well as other boosts.

The phone's privacy display was also rumored, which lines up with rumors in January that said Samsung would offer privacy protections on a hardware and software level.

There's been one consistent rumor about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display, but this next one might have you looking again.

A well-known tipster on X, Ice Universe, alleges that Samsung is chasing new hardware for the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display that will make screen protectors obsolete. Supposedly, Samsung has sought out a "new generation" of Gorilla Glass for the upcoming Ultra. At a hardware-level, it's been purported that this glass solves many issues that consumers typically reach for a screen protector for.

Issues such as reflection have reportedly been squashed with this new glass, as the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature "anti-reflective coating" on its display. This might also be paired with "CoE non-polarized light technology." This would not only cut down on how reflective the phone's screen is, but it would also boost its brightness, which is where many OEMs have ventured.

We'll have to see how these rumors pan out when the Galaxy S26 Ultra launches alongside its other two siblings this year. However, the tipster adds that this Gorilla Glass will offer "tempered protection," though that's pretty much what we've come to expect.

Looking to make good on the Ultra name

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The other display upgrade (on a glass level) the tipster alleged was its "privacy film." Their post says this new privacy film will help reduce peepers trying to see what you're up to over your shoulder. This lines up with what we've been hearing for a few months now, and even recently in January. A recent video was discovered, purporting that Samsung was going to implement its privacy screen tech through software and hardware.

The report claimed Samsung was looking to utilize Flex Magic Pixel OLED tech and AI to block a person from snooping from the side.

There's likely more to this than we realize, but, for now, rumors say Samsung will place this "Privacy Display" feature in its display settings.

Other Ultra-related rumors include its supposed colors. The device could debut with cobalt violet and pink gold as its only new choices. Allegations say the Galaxy S26 could launch on February 25, 2026.