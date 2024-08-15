Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The ultimate battle

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $1,099 at Google Store NA $1,099.99 at Best Buy $1,199 at Amazon The latest Pixel The new Google Pixel has a massive 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO display with a 1,344 x 2992 resolution that will impress you. Its huge 5,060mAh battery will give you the power you need to get through your day. For Huge screen

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the new kid on the block, giving consumers a new large-screen flagship Android phone to buy. This Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra showdown will compare the necessary specs for the two phones so you can easily decide which is best for you, inside and out.

The two flagship phones have much to offer, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will aim to steal the S24 Ultra's thunder with its impressive specs. But does it have what it takes to win a spot on the list of one of the best Android phones?

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new design since it drops the previous camera visor that covers the entire back of previous models, such as the Pixel 8 Pro. Google keeps the new floating camera bar more toward the middle. The latest Pixel has Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which can withstand drops as high as one meter onto concrete surfaces. It also has an excellent IP68 water and dust resistance rating that is entirely dust-proof and lets you submerge the phone in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

You can also count on a fingerprint-resistant coating on the 100% recycled aluminum frame. You can choose colors such as Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose Quartz. The phone weighs 221 grams and measures 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has its traditional Samsung look and looks as elegant as ever. It also has an IP68 rating and a more scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Amor than its new competitor. The phone has color options such as Titanium, Black, Gray, Violet, Yello, Blue, Green, and Orange. You can see that you get many more color options with the Galaxy option. The slightly heavier Galaxy weighs 232 grams and measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Display

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL launches with a 6.8-inch Super Actua display (matching the S24 Ultra) that aims to provide you with very high brightness levels without forgoing clarity or vividness. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, an inferior 1344 x 2992 resolution, and 486 ppi compared to its competitor. It also boosts a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a higher peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 ratio, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and an Always-on display. It has a high 505 ppi and HDR10+ support. However, the phone can only reach a 2,600 peak brightness, falling slightly short of its competitor. You'll also love the anti-glare technology that will remove that annoying glare. You can also count on Smooth Motion, which eliminates blurring and ghosting from fast-moving images.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Hardware

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Both phones have a lot to show off regarding hardware. The latest Pixel 9 Pro XL has an impressive 16GB of RAM and different storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or a massive 1TB option (matching the S24 Ultra). Google also added its latest Tensor G4 processor to give you even more power when multitasking. There is also a Titan M2 security coprocessor and a substantial 5,060mAh battery with up to 100-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Thanks to fast charging, the Pixel can get up to 70% of your charge in about 30 minutes. You can use the 45W USB charger, which you must buy the charger separately since it doesn't come in the box. The Pixel 9 Pro XL matches its Galaxy competitor with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide, which is accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide sensor with Macro Focus and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom. Google has added a gorgeous 42MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus that selfie enthusiasts will love, myself included! Google also threw in a USB Type-C 3.2 matching the S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S 24 Ultra has impressive features, such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 GPU. Still, it falls behind in terms of the maximum amount of RAM it can offer, offering a maximum of 12GB. You can choose from storage options such as 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

There is not much difference in the battery size since the S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery that can power all your tasks. There is a tie when it comes to charging since they both share 45W speeds. You also get 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse charging. The Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specs are fantastic, with a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera f/2.4, and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera. These cameras offer a great dynamic range. Samsung also added a USB type-C 3.2 port for faster transfer times when transferring your files elsewhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Samsung Galaxy S 24 Ultra OS Android 14, seven years of OS and security updates Android 14 (One UI 6.1), seven OS upgrades, seven years of and security updates Display 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1-120Hz, 3,000 nits (peak) 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 2600 nits (peak) Chipset Google Tensor G4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Adreno 750, 4nm RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Cameras 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, 42MP selfie 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 50MP periscope, 12MP selfie Ingress Protection IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, NFC, Dual Band GNSS GPS Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, global 5G bands, NFC, dual-band GPS Battery 5,060mAh, 45W charging, fast wireless charging 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Dimensions 162.8 76.6 8.5mm 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm Weight 221g 232g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Software

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a lot to offer regarding software. The new Pixel has Android 14 out of the box, and Google will continue to send OS and security updates for seven more years. You can use Face Unlock, pattern, PIN, and password to keep your Pixel safe. Additionally, Pixel users also use Google VPN for free and have a one-year free Google One AI Premium Plan subscription.

Long-press the power button to use Gemini Advanced and get the information you need. The plan also includes 2TB storage to save all the videos and pictures. A helpful feature called Pixel Screenshots lets you save info such as locations and events by taking screenshots. You'll be able to use features Pixel users already use on previous models, such as Magic Editor, Astrophotography, Circle to Search, and more.

Thanks to the Add Me feature, no one will be left out of the picture since you can take a picture of the group and then one of you. Your Pixel 9 Pro XL software will merge both pictures to include everyone. If you ever need to call emergency services, the Satellite SOS feature will ensure you get through.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also offers seven years of updates and comes with One UI 6.1 on top of Android 14. Samsung also provides users with fun and helpful AI features, such as Generative Wallpaper, Auto Format, Magic Compose Texting, Writing Assist, Summary, Generative Edit, Interpreter, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and more.

The enhanced Nightography features allow you to take great pictures in low-light areas, capturing more detailed and brighter pictures. Dynamic Lockscreen updates and shows you a different wallpaper every two weeks, so you don't get bored looking at the same one for too long.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: So, who wins?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The phone you choose comes down to what's more important to you. Some users want a great camera, while others may care more about a big screen. But if you want a fantastic camera with a powerful processor, the S24 Ultra is the way to go. But that doesn't mean the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a poor choice. The downside to the new Pixel is that it will be more expensive than its predecessor since it's newer, so your budget will also play an essential part in which phone you get, but the S24 Ultra is also not easy on the wallet.

Google often releases features on Pixels faster than Galaxy phones, which is something to consider if you can't wait to try out the latest features. So, which phone sounds more tempting to you?

