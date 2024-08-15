How fast is the Google Pixel 9 charging speed?
Battery life and Pixel 9 charging speed are slightly larger than the Pixel 8, which is a good thing.
What about the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL?
Best answer: The Pixel 9 supports 27W fast wired charging, and the same applies to the Pixel 9 Pro, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL supports 37W charging. For wireless charging, the Pixel 9 charges up to 15W, the 9 Pro at 21W, and the 9 Pro XL at 23W when using the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). All three phones support up to 12W wireless charging with standard Qi chargers.
Charge the Pixel 9 quickly by a cable or wirelessly
The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL all promise more than a day's worth of battery life and even longer if you use the Extreme Battery Saver option. For fast charging, Google recommends using its in-house 45W fast charger. Even though all three phones support this same charger, the actual charging rates vary based on the model. The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro feature the same 4,700mAh battery capacity and can be charged up to 55% in 30 minutes.
The actual charging rate for both phones is 27W, with Google's 45W charger. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a larger 5,060mAh battery, but Google claims its battery can charge up to 70% in 30 minutes. This is because the XL charges at 37W using the same adapter.
It's a similar story for fast wireless charging, too. Using the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), the Pixel 9 can wirelessly charge up to 15W, while the Pixel 9 Pro can charge up to 21W, and the 9 Pro XL up to 23W. If you use your own Qi wireless charger, then all phones have a limited speed of up to 12W. The Pixel 9 series also supports reverse wireless charging through a feature called Battery Share, so you can charge other smaller devices like the new Pixel Buds Pro 2.
The Pixel 9 series are just some of the devices launched during the August 2024 Made by Google event. The event also introduced the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which Google claims will receive hours of charge in just minutes with the 45W charger, and the Pixel Watch 3, which also boasts faster charging speeds and a new larger 45mm model.
You can preorder the Pixel 9 series now, starting at $799 for the base Pixel 9 model.
