Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Bigger, faster, stronger

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE View at AT&T Mobility View at Samsung View Black Friday at Amazon The best midrange phone today



The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is priced higher than most Android midrangers, and for good reason. It's bigger and faster than many of its competitors, with a 6.7-inch display and a Samsung Exynos processor. Plus, you get a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For Exynos 2400e chipset helps this phone feel faster than other midrangers

Outstanding battery life

Telephoto lens for great 3x zoom shots

7 years of OS upgrades

A full slate of Galaxy AI features Against Charging speeds are still slow

MSRP is roughly $150 more than competing midrangers

Display bezels are asymmetrical

Larger form factor is somewhat harder to hold Samsung Galaxy S23 FE View Black Friday at Amazon View at Samsung View at Verizon Still a solid phone

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is, on paper, a worse phone than the newer model. However, its 6.4-inch screen will be a dream for people who love small, compact handsets. You'll also save a bunch by buying the last-generation version — assuming you can find it in stock. Galaxy S23 FE owners probably don't need to upgrade yet. For Same camera hardware as the newer Galaxy S24 FE

Lighter and more compact than the Galaxy S24 FE

Cheaper

Supports most Galaxy AI features Against Full OS upgrades will end after 2027

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is getting old

Thicker than the Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S24 FE, its latest midrange phone retailing for $650. Surprisingly, it's a pretty big update. There's an emphasis on Galaxy AI and seven years of software support, plus a fresh Samsung Exynos 2400e chipset that's actually faster than older midrange chips from Google and Qualcomm. The design and cameras are all too familiar, though, heavily resembling the Galaxy S23 FE.

While the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S23 FE appear similar from afar, the differences are easily noticed up close. However, should you upgrade if you already own a Galaxy S23 FE, or should you look to buy a discounted Galaxy S23 FE instead of the newer model? After testing both great phones for ourselves, we're here to help you find the answers to all these questions and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Design

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

In this case, pictures won't tell you the entire story. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE appears to have an eerily similar design to the Galaxy S23 FE, and it's true that they do look alike. But a closer look reveals more similarities than differences. For starters, the Galaxy S24 FE now sports a larger 6.7-inch form factor than its 6.4-inch predecessor. The bigger size allowed Samsung to include a larger battery while making the Galaxy S24 FE slimmer than the Galaxy S23 FE.

This year's model measures 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0mm, while the older variant measures 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm. Expectedly, the Galaxy S23 FE is a few grams lighter due to its compact size and smaller battery. Both devices are plenty durable, with IP68 certifications and Gorilla Glass 5 coverings. You can choose between five colors on the Galaxy S24 FE and only four on the Galaxy S23 FE, but both midrangers offer a lot of room for choice.

The newer Galaxy S24 FE takes a few design cues from recent Samsung phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. That includes the company's most rectangular design yet with flat, matte aluminum side rails and only a slight chamfer along the edges. This can make the phone feel slightly uncomfortable, but the curved corners help limit the potential discomfort.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy S23 FE will feel nicer in the hand than the Galaxy S24 FE. Both phones have raised triple-camera lenses on the back, and an under-display fingerprint reader on the front. There's a hole-punch camera on at the top of the display, too.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Hardware and specs

Aside from the difference in display size, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 FE and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S23 FE have the same screen specifications. Both are AMOLED displays offering a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They also both have asymmetrical screen bezels with corner radii that don't match the corners of the chassis perfectly; those kinds of things may or may not matter to you, but they're something I've noticed.

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset. It's faster than both variants of the Galaxy S23 FE, which had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the U.S. and the Exynos 2200 processor worldwide. In benchmarks, the Galaxy S24 FE outperformed the Galaxy S23 FE, the OnePlus 12R, and the Tensor G3-powered Google Pixel 8a.

In terms of memory and storage, these two midrangers are identical. You get 8GB of RAM and the option of either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Since there's no microSD card support, you'll need to pay for extra storage at the time of purchase if you think you'll need it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Processor Samsung Exynos 2400e Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz Memory 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,700mAh 4,500mAh Charging USB-C wired 25W charging, Qi 15W wireless charging USB-C wired 25W charging, Qi 15W wireless charging Operating System Android 14, One UI 6 Android 13, upgradeable Rear cameras 50MP, f/1.8 OIS primary; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom 50MP, f/1.8 OIS primary; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 hole-punch camera 10MP, f/2.4 hole-punch camera Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0mm 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm Weight 213g 209g IP rating IP68 IP68 Colors Graphite, Gray, Blue, Mint, Yellow Graphite, Mint, Cream, Purple

The Galaxy S24 FE packs a larger battery than the Galaxy S23 FE, with the former having a 4,700mAh capacity and the latter having a 4,500mAh capacity. Surprisingly, the bigger size plus the efficiency of the Exynos platform helped the Galaxy S24 FE provide all-day battery life during heavy usage. It's a real reason to pick the newer model over the competition.

Connectivity is identical between these two phones, and unfortunately so. The devices support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. However, at a time when we're seeing flagships start to support Wi-Fi 7, it would've been nice to see that spec make its way to the Galaxy S24 FE.

Similarly, the camera system is unchanged. Both phones provide a triple-camera system with a main, ultrawide, and telephoto lens. The main camera is a 50MP, f/1.8 OIS primary shooter, and that's paired with a 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide and an 8MP, f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom. That telephoto lens is crucial for both models, because the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S23 FE are some of the only midrangers to feature true optical zoom.

Really, the biggest differences between these phones are on the inside. The new processor, bigger battery, and larger screen all add up to be the main differentiators for the Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Software and performance

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The reason it's hard to recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE as a new smartphone in 2024 is its software support. The phone runs Android 14, just like the newer Galaxy S24 FE, although it launched with Android 13. However, the older Galaxy S23 FE will only get full Android upgrades through 2027, which will come sooner than we think. Compared to the full seven-year upgrade promise that comes with the Galaxy S24 FE, there's no discussion needed. The newer phone will outlast the older one by a mile.

Additionally, it's likely that the Galaxy S24 FE will have a better time running new Galaxy AI features than the Galaxy S23 FE. It's true that the Galaxy S23 FE did get Galaxy AI via an OTA update this year; it's unclear what features it will get in the future. If AI matters to you, the Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 FE will be better in the long run than the Galaxy S23 FE and its aging Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For those looking to buy a new Samsung midranger today, the choice is pretty simple. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is bigger and faster than its predecessor, and it has longer battery life and software support. It's closer to the regular Galaxy S24 series than ever.

Usually, I'd recommend looking out for a great Galaxy S23 FE deal if you want to save a few bucks. This time around, it's hard to find a Galaxy S23 FE in stock, let alone at a compelling price. It's actually the new Galaxy S24 FE that's already up to $275 off with activation ahead of Black Friday.

If you already own a Galaxy S23 FE, you probably don't need to upgrade immediately. You still have Samsung's newest midrange camera system and a handful of Galaxy AI features. But if you're in the market for a new midranger, the Galaxy S24 FE is the one to buy.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE View at AT&T Mobility View at Samsung View Black Friday at Amazon Our top Android midranger In typical Samsung fashion, the Galaxy S24 FE doesn't feature camera upgrades over the Galaxy S23 FE. But it does add a bigger display, faster processor, and seven years of OS upgrades. That all adds up to make this phone a fantastic midranger, and a quality upgrade over its predecessor.