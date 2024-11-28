Ditch your boring phone for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — now more than $300 off!

As a modern flip phone enthusiast, I find the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to be one of my favorite phones this year. Unfortunately, it came at a price that was a bit too high for me to recommend. Thankfully, Black Friday is bringing the price to new lows, slashing more than $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a deal that is hard for me not to recommend.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 retails for $1099, which is actually $100 more than its predecessor. That's a tough pill to swallow when other flip phones cost less and are just as good. However, with this Black Friday discount, you can grab Samsung's best flip phone for just $799, which is the cheapest we've seen since the phone launched in July.

✅Recommended if: You like Samsung phones and are interested in getting a modern flip phone with access to Galaxy AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a telephoto camera or would prefer the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

I'll be honest; the Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn't my favorite flip phone of the year. That crown goes to the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, which is also on sale for Black Friday. However, as much as I prefer the Razr, the Z Flip 6 is my second favorite, and it has a lot going for it that you might prefer over Motorola's flip phone. For example, it has a more powerful and capable Snapdragon chip, the camera system includes a more versatile ultrawide sensor (as opposed to telephoto), and Samsung handles software much better, with plenty of AI features and timely updates for the next seven years.

You also get a wider and better selection of Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases to help give your phone some style.

If you're new to modern flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great phone to buy at this price. The cover screen makes it easy to take selfies, respond to notifications, or even use apps without opening your phone. And who doesn't miss the feeling of dramatically closing your phone shut to end a conversation? The Razr Plus 2024 may be the better buy on any regular day, but now that these phones are roughly the same price, you might wanna pull the trigger on the more powerful Galaxy Z Flip 6.