Motorola is wild for this Black Friday sale on my favorite phone of 2024

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is, without a doubt, my favorite phone of the year. It hasn't been out very long, launching in June and going on sale the following month, but it's already seen some impressive sales. None were quite as impressive as the current Black Friday discount, which slashes $250 off the retail price of the phone and brings it to a new low.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 originally launched for $999, but Best Buy brings that down to just $749 if you buy it unlocked. However, if you activate the phone with a carrier, you can actually shave another $100 off, bringing it down to just $649!

✅Recommended if: You want a great flip phone with a good camera and functional cover screen that lets you use apps without opening your phone.

❌Skip this deal if: You're not a fan of Motorola's software or you want more consistent and timely software updates. In which case, you should consider this Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal.

Since reviewing the Razr Plus 2024, the phone has remained my daily driver, and I can honestly say that I truly love this phone. The Snapdragon chip is snappy, the cameras are pretty good, and the large cover screen is a joy to use. Not to mention, battery life is surprisingly great, and I don't find myself struggling to keep a charge like the 2023 Razr Plus. It also helps that the phone charges fast and supports wireless charging.

Since owning the phone, Motorola has updated it with support for Google's Circle to Search and has even added its own Moto AI features for users to beta test. The phone is also slated to get Android 15 at some point, so it already feels like the phone is adding more value the more I use it. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be the more powerful phone, but the Razr Plus 2024 feels like the true kind of the flip phones this year.

And if you want to know what color Razr Plus 2024 you should buy, I'm partial to the green model, which has a nice grassy feeling to it.