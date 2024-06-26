What color Motorola Razr Plus 2024 should you buy?

Take a gander at all the colorways of the upscale Motorola foldable.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 was such a success that Motorola rolled out its successor in even brighter and spunkier shades. If you're wondering what color Motorola Razr Plus 2024 you should buy, look no further. We're here to speed up your decision-making process.

Before you settle down on a single colorway, let's look at all the variants of the Motorola Razr+ 2024, also known as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in some markets.

These are all the colors of the Razr+ 2024

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in Peach Fuzz
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 - Peach Fuzz

Feeling peachy

This light orangish coral shade is a delightful look on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. Peach Fuzz is a joyful, fun shade and it's our favorite colorway for the Razr+ 2024.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in Hot Pink
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 - Hot Pink

Furiously funky

Hot Pink is a spiritual successor to last-gen's Viva Magenta colorway. Go for this if you want to embrace a bold look on your Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in Spring Green
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 - Spring

Leafy and fresh

The green Spring shade is a new entry with the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. It's a fresh, leafy hue that reminds one of trees, forests, and everything green.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in Midnight Blue
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 - Midnight Blue

Classy blue

Can you even go wrong with blue? This dark Midnight Blue color is an elegant option. Anyone who loves aqua hues will love this option.

There are four Motorola Razr Plus 2024 colors to choose from

Wondering what color Motorola Razr Plus 2024 should you buy? There are four stunning variants to choose from, giving you plenty of choice. Naturally, getting a Motorola phone in your favorite color should make the decision making process easy.

If you're not aligned with one specific hue outright, we suggest picking the unique colors like Peach Fuzz or Hot Pink. Blues and greens are very commonplace when it comes to phone colors these days, so corals and pinks stand out and make a big statement.

Even if you know you'll be putting your Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in a case, be sure to choose a nice color that you're really in love with. A folding phone is a luxury, so you should go all out when treating yourself to such a delight.

Namerah Saud Fatmi
Namerah Saud Fatmi
Senior Editor — Accessories

Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.