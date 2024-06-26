The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 was such a success that Motorola rolled out its successor in even brighter and spunkier shades. If you're wondering what color Motorola Razr Plus 2024 you should buy, look no further. We're here to speed up your decision-making process.

Before you settle down on a single colorway, let's look at all the variants of the Motorola Razr+ 2024, also known as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in some markets.

These are all the colors of the Razr+ 2024

There are four Motorola Razr Plus 2024 colors to choose from

Wondering what color Motorola Razr Plus 2024 should you buy? There are four stunning variants to choose from, giving you plenty of choice. Naturally, getting a Motorola phone in your favorite color should make the decision making process easy.

If you're not aligned with one specific hue outright, we suggest picking the unique colors like Peach Fuzz or Hot Pink. Blues and greens are very commonplace when it comes to phone colors these days, so corals and pinks stand out and make a big statement.

Even if you know you'll be putting your Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in a case, be sure to choose a nice color that you're really in love with. A folding phone is a luxury, so you should go all out when treating yourself to such a delight.