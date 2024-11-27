Motorola is finally letting you try its new Moto AI features, but only on select phones

What you need to know

Motorola is opening the beta program for its new Moto AI features.

In addition to Magic Canvas, Moto AI now includes notification summaries, recall capabilities, and enhanced recording with transcription and more.

The Moto AI open beta program is available to Razr Plus 2024/50 Ultra, Razr 2024/50, and Edge 50 Ultra devices.

Motorola is the latest Android OEM to dive into AI, and the company is finally giving more users a taste of what it's been cooking up. On Wednesday (Nov 27), Motorola announced a new open beta program for its new Moto AI features, which it teased earlier this year.

Among these new Moto AI features is Catch Me Up, which summarizes a user's notifications in a concise and easy-to-view manner. This way, if you're too busy to pay attention to your phone, you can call up Moto AI, and it will show you a panel with a summary of the calls and texts you received, including any contextual information within the messages that you may want to know. This way, you can choose what to prioritize as you catch up with your notifications.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Pay Attention is essentially an enhanced recorder app. It will record conversations then transcribe and summarize them afterward so you can "recall specific instructions or details without having to write notes or listen to long recordings."

Remember This lets Moto AI remember and recall certain events or information based on images, screenshots, and even text notes. These moments are saved in a Journal and include AI-generated insights, which can be recalled later on if you need to remember certain things. It sounds a lot like the Pixel Screenshots app and should help save time by keeping you from endless scrolling of screenshots, photos, and notes.

According to Motorola, these are stored on-device, and users choose what they want to save to their Journal.

(Image credit: Motorola)

In addition to these features, there's a new search bar that will appear when calling up Moto AI, which can be used to ask questions using natural language to search on device or on the web. Users can also quickly launch features with the search bar using Smart Actions.

These new Moto AI features will join the current ones, which include Magic Canvas and Action Shot. Motorola demonstrated these features at Lenovo Tech World 2024 along with a new Large Action Model, a proof of concept that fully executes actions within apps based on your habits and what it knows about you. However, as cool as that feature is, it seems Motorola is not yet ready for public testing.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As for the aforementioned features, users can try them out starting today by registering for the open beta program either via Motorola's website or by waiting for the notification to pop up on their eligible device. The program is open globally, and eligible devices include the Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra), Razr 2024 (Razr 50), and Edge 50 Ultra.

Users will be able to provide feedback on their experiences, and Motorola says it will "help shape Moto experiences, ensuring that what’s developed meets consumer wants and needs."