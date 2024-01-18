Best Galaxy S24 Plus cases 2024

Samsung altered its Galaxy S Plus model with the S24 series, increasing its height just a tad and making it slightly thinner than the S23+ from last year. Therefore, the S24+ doesn't fit its predecessor's clothing, just like the other two S24 series devices.

As sleek and powerful as it is, the Galaxy S24+ doesn't have anything remarkable about it. If anything, the device almost looks too bland. The cleverest solution for this is to get a swanky case to jazz things up. This collection features all the best Galaxy S24 Plus cases, from tough cases that are made to take a beating to slim cases with stunning designs.

Durable Galaxy S24 Plus cases that are easy on the eyes

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Staff pick Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Colors: Abyss Green, Matte Black The evergreen Spigen Liquid Air case continues to serve. The S24+ variant is thin, cheap, and provides military-grade drop protection. It has scored sides to add grip and raised bezels to prevent your display and cameras from getting scratched or damaged during falls or bumps. Thinborne Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Case View at Amazon Colors: Black Coming to you from Texas, the Thinborne Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Case is made of a hardy 600D aramid fiber material that's extremely durable. Thinborne promises robust impact absorption from this impossibly thin case. You get native MagSafe support and a tempered glass screen protector as well. SUPCASE UB Pro for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Colors: Black, Green, Red There's nothing more heavy-duty than the SUPCASE UB Pro for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. The case has many layers of protection, a built-in screen protector, a belt holster, a kickstand in the back, and extremely thickly raised lips all around. TORRAS Magnetic Guardian for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Colors: Black, Clear The TORRAS Magnetic Guardian comes in sheer and clear variants. You get a super low-profile case with a magnetic ring in the back. The bezels are raised for up to 12ft drop protection. This Galaxy S24 Plus case is attractive and affordable, priced under just $30. Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Colors: Sage Green, Matte Black, Navy Violet This suede number looks and feels incredible in hand. The Caseology Parallax for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus boasts military-grade drop protection, all while looking like a million bucks. And the best part is, you don't even have to shell out $20 to get this! GVIEWIN Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Case with Slide Camera Cover View at Amazon Colors: Purple, Gold, Beige, Pink, Blue, etc GVIEWIN isn't a very well-known brand, but it's definitely worth having on your radar. The GVIEWIN Galaxy S24 Plus Case with Slide Camera Cover has a protective shutter for the camera and a built-in screen protector. It also comes in a wide range of lovely marbled colorways. CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy S24 Plus From $70 at CASETiFY Colors: Hundreds of assorted designs CASETiFY's Impact Case for the Galaxy S24 Plus can be customized to include a stand built into the camera ring, if you like. This bumper cover offers decent impact absorption and comes in loads and loads of fun designs. The one catch is the exorbitant price tag. Ringke Fusion-X for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Colors: Black, Camo Black If you want a cheaper bumper cover without compromising on quality and durability, turn to Ringke. The brand's Fusion-X series for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a reinforced frame and comes in both semi-transparent and transparent finishes. Ringke promises sturdy shockproofing and has allotted lanyard holes at the side of the case.

Invest in a solid Galaxy S24 Plus case that you can rely on

A new phone brings great satisfaction to look at in the nude. That happiness will sour real fast if you were to drop and damage it. This is why you need one of the best Galaxy S24 Plus cases in your life.

Spigen is as good as it gets. You get reliably good drop protection and style at a fantastic price. The Spigen Liquid Air is so thin, it almost looks like a coat of paint on the Galaxy S24 Plus. The phone case maker delivers robust impact absorption thanks to its military-grade drop-proofing and proprietary Air Cushion Technology.

Thinborne offers an even slimmer case in the form of its own Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Case. It has a cool carbon fiber pattern which represents the hardy 600D aramid fiber material that it's made of. The cutouts are very precise and you get a MagSafe ring buried within the back of the case. To give you more for your money, the Texas-based sub-brand of Caseborne throws in a tempered glass screen protector for your S24+ as well.

If you're looking for compatible magnetic accessories to go with your MagSafe case, check out our selection of the best MagSafe accessories for Android.

Ready to order this super-powered smartphone ahead of its January 31st release date? We also have all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals gathered into one guide for your perusal.