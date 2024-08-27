Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: There's only one clear winner

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $1,099.99 at Best Buy $1,199 at Amazon $1,199.99 at Verizon Priciest Pixel yet! The Pixel 9 Pro XL sounds like it's a new addition to the series, but it's simply the successor to the 8 Pro. It does come with pretty decent upgrades, and others that aren't as great. This is Google's most expensive non-folding Pixel to date. For Faster charging speeds

The Pixel 9 Pro XL might sound like a new addition to the family, since we've never had a 'Pro XL' Pixel before this, but it's actually the Pixel 9 Pro that's the new addition with its smaller screen size. The 9 Pro XL is the direct successor to the 8 Pro, but with a higher price tag and a few improvements.

Starting at $1,099, the Pixel 9 Pro XL goes up against a formidable rival — the Galaxy S24 Plus. Both phones come with the same level of software update commitment, very useful AI features, premium designs, and great cameras. Picking just one is a tough call, but that's where we come in. Let's compare both to see which one would be the most practical choice.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Design

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Design is usually a subjective matter, but I think most will agree that the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a more head-turning look. It's something brand new and we don't have this aesthetic anywhere outside the Pixel 9 series. We've seen the look of the Galaxy S24 Plus on previous models and Samsung's cheaper series too. It's clean and simple, which some might actually prefer. Regardless of which design catches your fancy, you can expect excellent build quality on both with premium materials like glass and aluminum.

In terms of ease of use though, the Galaxy has the upper hand here as it's way lighter and slimmer than the Pixel. We're talking 7.7mm versus 8.5mm in thickness, and 197g versus 221g in weight. The S24 Plus does have sharper corners which we found to be a little painful when holding it. The Pixel 9 Pro XL feels better in the hand, in our experience. Both get the IP68 rating for proper dust and water-proofing.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Galaxy S24 Plus and Pixel 9 Pro XL have nearly the same screen sizes. The Pixel has a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a crisp 2,992x1,344 resolution. It gets a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch protection, and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The display looks great in general and gets plenty bright too. However, Google is stuck on the 240Hz PWM dimming rate which can result in severe headaches for those sensitive to this, as our resident Pixel reviewer quickly found out.

The Galaxy S24 Plus doesn't have this problem, and it matches the 9 Pro XL in terms of specs. It uses a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 3,220x1,440 resolution. There's a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Victus 2 scratch protection, and a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits.

Another thing worth noting is that the 9 Pro XL's display curves a lot more along the edges than the Galaxy, which can cut off some UI elements like when gaming for instance. Both phones also use ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, but we found the Pixel to be problematic when using some screen protectors.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While both phones come with 2024 hardware, the Galaxy S24 Plus easily beats the Pixel 9 Pro XL when it comes to raw performance and gaming. This is largely thanks to the more potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is a lot more powerful than the Tensor G4 in the Pixel. The S24 Plus has 12GB of RAM and comes with 256GB of base storage, along with a 512GB option. Prices start at $999.99 and go up to $1,199.99 from Samsung's official site. Given that it has now been on sale for nearly half a year, you can easily find a deal on Amazon for the top variant, for well under $1,000.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has only just launched, and unless you snagged a pre-order deal, you'll most likely be paying full price for a while. The pricing is not great, to be brutally honest. You'll have to settle for a measly 128GB of storage for $1,099, as going to 256GB to match the Galaxy's base model would be $1,199. There's a 512GB option too for $1,319, which I don't see many opting for.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Battery capacities and charging speeds are also different on both phones. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5,060mAh battery which can be charged at up to 37W using Google's 45W wall charger. It can also do fast wireless charging up to 23W using the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) charger. So far in our initial review of the phone, battery life has been pretty stellar in real-world usage, similar to the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Galaxy S24 Plus has a slightly smaller 4,900mAh battery, but charges at 45W wired. Wireless charging is still limited to 15W. This small dip in capacity shouldn't phase you though, as we regularly got a full day's worth of use and then some when we reviewed it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus OS Android 14 One UI 6.1 (Android 14) Display 6.8-inch 'Super Actua' AMOLED, QHD+, 1-120Hz, 3,000 nits (peak) 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+, 1-120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling, 2,600 nits (peak) Processor Tensor G4 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Memory 16GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Rear cameras 50MP main + 48MP telephoto + 48MP ultrawide 50MP main + 10MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide Front camera 42MP 12MP Battery 5,060mAh 4,900mAh Charging 37W wired, 23W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless Protection IP68 IP68 Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 221g 196g Colors Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Odsidian Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue

The Galaxy S24 Plus packs a very similar camera setup as its predecessor, which is to say, you can expect quality shots whether day or night. It still struggles to take sharp photos of moving subjects, but this has improved compared to before. Only the main camera gets a high 50MP resolution, while the ultrawide and telephoto have a paltry 12MP and 10MP resolutions, respectively. The same goes for the selfie camera, which is just 12MP.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the opposite. It has either 50MP or 48MP resolutions for the rear cameras, and all three popular focal lengths are covered. Even the selfie camera is 48MP. While a direct camera comparison should prove which one is the sharper shooter, my money is on the Pixel.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Software

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In the update commitment department, the Galaxy and Pixel are tied. Both offer seven years of support, including OS upgrades and security patches, meaning you're good till 2031 with either phone. Depending on your flavor of Android, you could go either way here. The 9 Pro XL offers a leaner Android experience with little to no fluff and bloatware. Plus, you have access to Pixel-exclusive features like the new Add Me camera trick. Owning a Pixel means you'll be the first for updates, as well as new features that Google might add in the future.

Similarly, the S24 Plus also gets useful AI features and works best with Samsung's best smartwatches, which are easily among the best. Even though Galaxy AI features are no longer exclusive to the S24 series, there are some very handy ones like Chat Assist. The software interface is One UI, which has gotten way leaner over the years, but it's still no substitute for a true clean Android experience.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is, by a good margin, the more sensible and practical phone. It's cheaper, has a more powerful processor that'll be relevant for longer, packs enough AI smarts to keep most happy, and Samsung has been pretty on-point with updates off late. Its design lacks the 'wow' factor of the Pixel 9 Pro XL for sure, and its cameras are probably a notch behind what the Pixel has, but it still makes a very compelling case for itself, especially when you can have the top 512GB model for less than the starting price of the 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a special phone, no doubt. It offers that unique Android experience that only a Pixel can, and certain software features will probably stay exclusive to Google's own hardware. If there's a specific feature you're after that the 9 Pro XL has and you have the budget, you should be very happy with it. You could consider the standard Pixel 9 Pro too if size isn't a deterrent. But keep in mind that the new Tensor G4 is not much powerful than the G3, which wasn't a game changer to begin with. It's also thicker and heavier, the display flickering is still an issue if you have sensitive vision, and it's more expensive.

The sensible choice The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus offers a lot of bang for the buck, thanks to good discounts and great all-around hardware. It's the most sensible choice for most people, with little to complain about.