These popular JBL headphones are ONLY 30 bucks at Amazon right now — don't miss this deal

Although headphone deals aren't particularly hard to find, a quality pair of cans will generally set you back at least $100, even with a discount. Fortunately, an Amazon deal has come along to change all of that. For a limited time, you can grab 40% off the price of the JBL Tune 510BT headphones, bringing the price down to just $30.

These foldable, over-ear Bluetooth headphones are said to offer up to 40 hours of battery life, along with a bass-heavy sound, and a USB-C port for quick charging. While they don't feature as many of the bells and whistles as some of the best wireless headphones, they certainly aren't a bad pick for those on a serious budget.

While they don't feature active noise cancellation, these JBL headphones do include a built-in microphone for easy compatibility with voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Alexa, or for phone and video calls. It's also worth noting that this particular deal is only available for these headphones in the White and Black colors.

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones: $49.95 $29.95 at Amazon Amazon is offering these affordable JBL wireless headphones for 40% off the normal price, representing $20 in savings and cutting the price to just $30. While these aren't top-of-the-line headphones by any means, they'll get the job done for most casual users with a built-in microphone, onboard buttons, and a long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Price comparison: JBL - $29.95 | Walmart - $34.00 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you need a pair of Bluetooth headphones and having an affordable price tag is your top priority; you like over-ear headphones that can be folded up when not in use for easy storage; you like having a more bass-forward audio profile than one that's more balanced across frequencies.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a pair of over-ear headphones with ANC; you're looking for a pair of premium headphones like the JBL 660NCs, and you've got the budget to spend more than $30; you need headphones with higher-quality audio and/or a more balanced sound profile; you like having larger speaker cups.

While the JBL Tune 510BT is no doubt one of the company's economy-level pairs of headphones, this also an excellent chance to catch a pair for just $30. Even at their normal price point of $60, they seem like a decent offering from JBL with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, and 2 additional hours of listening per 5-minute charge with the USB-C cable.

They also include a built-in microphone, physical playback and volume controls, and a folding design that makes them pretty easy to stow and transport.

These come with the JBL Pure Bass sound, according to the company, though users who don't like this can simply EQ audio toward a more treble-oriented sound using their phone's built-in equalization controls. The speaker cups on these are a bit smaller than those of most premium headphones, which can definitely be a positive for some buyers while being a negative for others.