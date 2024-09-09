Stuffcool Major Ultra review: The best 20,000mAh power bank for Samsung phones in India

The Major Ultra is a 20000mAh power bank that goes up to 65W over the USB PD 3.0 protocol. A unique addition is the inclusion of 65W PPS charging, but the limitation is that you get a single USB-C port. There are dual USB-A ports that you can use to charge accessories alongside phones, and the bundled 100W USB-C to USB-C is great in its own right. I would have liked two USB-C ports, but the Major Ultra is still a good choice if you need an affordable 65W power bank to charge Samsung devices.

Stuffcool is India's leading charging brand, and I covered several of their products in the past. The Major Max is a 20000mAh power bank that's ideally suited if you have a Samsung phone, and Stuffcool is rolling out a new model dubbed the Major Ultra, going up to 65W.

Obviously, the big differentiator is that the power bank now delivers 65W of power over the USB PD 3.0 protocol. Of course, that comes with the inevitable price hike, with the Major Ultra retailing at ₹3,299 ($39) on Amazon India — the Major Max still costs ₹2,299 ($27). I think the Major Ultra is by far the better choice considering you get 65W charging as standard.

As the Major Ultra is a new variant of the Max, the design is identical. The power bank has a silver aesthetic that looks a little cleaner than the basic design of the Major Max, but there's a lot of obtrusive text and branding on the device that doesn't cater to my tastes.

The Major Ultra has a rectangular design, and you get the same LED indicators that highlight remaining battery level. There's a power button on the right, and a Micro-USB port on the left; like the Major Max, you can use the Micro-USB port to charge the power bank at up to 18W. I don't get the utility of the Micro-USB port; if you're like me, you would've switched over to USB-C by now, and it's unlikely that a majority of Stuffcool's intended userbase would have Micro-USB cables lying around.

While I don't have any issues with the design itself, the build quality isn't quite on par with other power banks. The Major Ultra had one tumble in the month I used it, and the power button dislodged; it's titled to the side, and is unable to be activated. This isn't a big deal as the power button doesn't do much other than indicate remaining battery level, but it's still annoying.

The Major Ultra comes with one USB-C port and two USB-A ports. The USB-C port is the one that goes up to 65W over the PD protocol, with the USB-A ports limited to 18W. Stuffcool obviously reused the same design as the Major Max, so it went with the same port configuration, but the brand should have offered two USB-C ports — all other 20000mAh power banks I tested in the last 15 months have at least two USB-C ports, and the Ultra is distinctly on the backfoot as a result.

The solitary USB-C port limits the versatility of the Major Ultra, but the power bank has a unique advantage in that it hits 65W over the USB PD PPS standard, making it a fantastic choice for use with Samsung devices. Yes, you get just a single USB-C port, but it delivers a reliable charge, and the ability to use it with Samsung devices is a big deal in this category.

What's also great is that the internal battery charges at 65W; it takes just over three hours to charge the 20000mAh battery, but it is much better than the Major Max. The Major Ultra uses standard USB PD 3.0 power profiles, and here's a quick rundown:

USB-C in/out (65W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.21A (65W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.21A (65W) USB-C PPS (65W Max): 3.3 - 13.5V/5A (65W)

3.3 - 13.5V/5A (65W) USB-A1/A2 out (18W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.25A (18W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.25A (18W) Micro-USB in (18W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W)

With two devices connected to the power bank, the USB-C port goes down to 45W, with either USB-A port limited to 15W, going up to a maximum of 65W. I used the Major Ultra over the course of a month to charge the likes of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Vivo X100 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and a host of other devices, and I didn't see any problems with charging. The dual USB-A ports are better suited to charge accessories, and that's what I ended up using most of the time.

Stuffcool also did a great job with the bundled cable this time around. It goes up to 100W and delivers 20V at 5A without breaking a sweat, and I was able to use it to charge notebooks and other devices with ease.

Overall, the Major Ultra is a decent upgrade over the Major Max, and it doesn't cost too much more. It continues to be one of the most affordable choices if you need a 20000mAh power bank with 65W PD charging, and the ability to maximize the charging potential of Samsung phones is an added bonus.