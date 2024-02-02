Stuffcool Major Max power bank review: A decent choice if you use a Samsung phone in India

Stuffcool's latest budget power bank gives you plenty of charging potential. The Major Max has a 20,000mAh battery, and it goes up to 35W over the USB PD PPS protocol, making it a great choice for use with Samsung phones and accessories. The build quality isn't quite as polished as the brand's previous offerings, and you only get one USB-C port, but on the whole, the Major Max is a decent budget power bank.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

If you want to buy charging accessories in India, you can't go wrong with Stuffcool. The manufacturer has plenty of great choices available, whether it's the Neutron GaN charger, Centurion 120W charger with three USB-C ports along with a USB-A port, or a range of power banks that have a great value.

Its latest offering is the Major Max, a 20,000mAh power bank that goes up to 35W. What's particularly interesting is that it works over the USB PD PPS protocol, making it a good choice if you use a Samsung phone and need a large power bank. There's also a Major Plus model that has the same design and battery, but it goes up to 20W. The Major Max is available on Amazon for ₹2,415 ($30), and that is pretty decent considering you're getting a large battery that goes up to 35W. You can get it for ₹2,299 when buying direct at Stuffcool's website.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The design of the power bank is a bit on the utilitarian side, and while Stuffcool's renders suggest it has a grooved design at the front, that wasn't the case on my unit. You get the brand's logo, battery size, and a fast charge moniker at the front, and there are LED indicators that let you see remaining battery level. The Major Max has a rectangular design, and coming in at 418g, it isn't too heavy.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The only issue I have in this area is that the build quality isn't particularly great; there isn't anything inherently wrong with the product as such, but the quality of the plastics and the way it is put together don't really measure up to the brand's previous offerings. And before you say that this is aimed at the budget segment, I used all of Xiaomi's budget power banks over the course of the last decade, and they feel much better than the Major Max.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Because of the build quality, I'm unsure of the Major Max's durability; again, I didn't see any issues in the dozen or so times I charged devices with the power bank, but I'm not too sure if it's going to hold up to rigorous use. It's a good thing, then, that I don't travel these days. I'm not suggesting that you can't use this on the road, but you may want to be careful with it.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Other than that, you get a USB-C port that goes up to 35W, and there are two USB-A ports that hit 18W. Interestingly, there's a Micro-USB port on the side that can be used to charge the power bank itself. I don't know when was the last time I used a power bank with a Micro-USB port, but it has been half a decade at the least, and I don't see the reasoning as to why Stuffcool included the legacy port here — it's not like anyone still has Micro-USB cables lying around these days.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

When it comes to charging itself, the Major Max does a good enough job. I didn't see any issues with the USB-C port hitting 35W over PPS, and while I used it mostly to charge the likes of the Pixel 8 Pro, it is handy at charging any phone that uses USB PD. Given the inclusion of PPS, your best option is to use this power bank with a Samsung phone.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Major Max also charges the internal battery at 35W, and it takes just over three hours to charge the 20,000mAh battery. When more than one port is in use, the USB-C port goes down to 18W, and USB-A is limited to 15W across both ports. Not a big deal if you want to charge devices overnight, but if you're out and about and want to reliably charge two devices at once, I'd suggest getting a power bank that goes up to 50W or more.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I would have liked to see dual USB-C ports, as that would have made the Major Max that much more versatile. But that's the only downside when it comes to the power bank's charging potential, and if you have a Samsung phone and a few accessories, this is a good choice.

Even if you're not in Samsung's ecosystem, the Major Max is a decent budget power bank. It isn't anywhere as powerful as the UGREEN 145W power bank, and doesn't come close to the Sharge 170 in terms of styling, but it does a good job reliably charging your devices, and it has a large battery.