I use several Stuffcool products daily — including the 65W Napoleon GaN charger and the 100W four-port Centurion — with both combining good build quality with fast charging over USB PD. Stuffcool's latest offering is just as enticing: the Neutron is a diminutive USB PD charger with two ports, and it goes up to 20W.

There are plenty of choices if you're looking for the best GaN charger in the U.S.; but the options are limited in India. Thankfully, there are a few brands that are innovating in this area, with Stuffcool and AMX leading the charge. These brands cater to Indian users, and tailor their products for the local market.

The size is what makes the Neutron stand out. The charger is around 40% smaller than regular PD chargers in this category, and that makes it significantly easier to use — particularly on the road. What's also interesting is that you get two ports: a USB-C port that hits 20W over USB PD, and a standard USB-A port that maxes out at 18W and with the addition of QC3.0 — ideal for charging older Android phones.

Here's the breakdown of the power profiles of the ports:

USB-C: 9V/2.2A, 12V/1.67A, 5V/3A

USB-A: 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 5V/3A

Now, if you're using both ports simultaneously, it falls back to 5V/3A and delivers 15W spread out over both ports. That's fine if you're charging two devices overnight, and if you're in a hurry, you'll need to use the ports individually to maximize the charging potential.

The Neutron has everything you're looking for in a USB PD charger.

I used the Neutron for a few weeks now, and I like the charger a lot. The small profile means it slots into my surge protector without any issues whatsoever, and I got 20W over the USB-C port consistently. The Neutron has six layers of protection against surge and overcharge, and like most chargers in this category, it includes an auto-detect IC that adjusts the charge based on the device that's plugged in. So if you're using the Neutron to charge accessories like earbuds or neckbuds, it scales the power accordingly.

Now, Stuffcool is marketing the Neutron as the ideal option for the iPhone 13 series, and it does a good job at charging the phone at up to 50% in just over 30 minutes. But as it works over USB PD, you can use it just as well with the best Android phones. Xiaomi in particular has switched to USB PD as standard on all of its phones, so if you're using the Redmi Note 10, the Neutron is a great option.