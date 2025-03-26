The March Workspace feature drop upgrades Gemini's note-taking and translation tools

What you need to know

Google's latest Workspace feature drop is here, and the March 2025 edition includes a handful of Gemini features.

The Gemini sidebar in Workspace apps now supports more languages, and Google Chat works with over 120 languages for inline translation.

Gemini's meeting notes for Google Meet now add action items and optional meeting transcripts.

Once scattered throughout the month, Google is now bundling new Workspace features into monthly feature drops. The March 2025 Workspace feature drop is here, packing one feature previously announced and a few brand new ones.

The updates were revealed in a blog post today, March 26, and include new language support in Workspace apps, expanded Gemini meeting notes, and inline Google Chat translation.

Upgraded language support in Workspace, inline Google Chat translation

This month's feature drop includes more support for languages in Workspace apps, specifically in Gemini integrations. For instance, Gemini's "Translate for me" feature now supports over 120 languages in Google Chat. The service can automatically detect and translate inline text, allowing users to view the original text or translated text with a single click.

(Image credit: Google)

Previously, users would've had to use Google Translate to translate foreign languages separately. This could save Google Chat users time, as they can quickly view translations for the vast number of supported languages directly in their conversation.

Additionally, the Gemini side panel in most Workspace apps now supports more languages. Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets will work with a total of 29 supported languages, with the full list below:

Arabic

Catalan

Chinese

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Hebrew

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Malay

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

Google Chat's Gemini side panel is a bit more limited, with only eight languages currently supported. You can view the full list of supported languages for each Gemini in Workspace feature here.

Gemini's meeting notes now identify action items

Separately, Google is adding a final section to the meeting notes generated by "Take notes for me" with Gemini in Google Meet. Currently, using the Take notes for me feature will generate a Google Doc that recaps a virtual meeting without participants or hosts lifting a finger. It includes quick links to meeting attendees, recordings, and transcripts, as well as a basic summary with important details listed separately.

Now, the company is adding a new dimension to Gemini's meeting notes with "Suggested next steps." At the end of the document created with Take notes for me, you'll see a Suggested next steps section with important action items.

(Image credit: Google)

Google says these can be edited or assigned to specific team members. If selected, the list of meeting notes can include the full transcript and will be sent to participants via Gmail. Last month, the company added support for scrollable captions to make catching up on a live transcript easier.

Plus, Google Vids can create voiceovers with AI

(Image credit: Google)

As announced last week, Google Vids is also getting an upgrade to its "Help me create" tool. This previously allowed users to generate a video and a voiceover script with AI. The latest Vids feature can take that AI-generated script and turn it into a real voiceover, saving recording time.

Some of the features included in the March 2025 Google Workspace feature drop may require a paid Workspace account, either via the Google One AI Premium plan or a work or school plan. It can take weeks or longer for the features to roll out for everyone, depending on their release schedule.