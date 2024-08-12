Google pops Gemini into Meet to 'take notes' for recaps and summaries

What you need to know

Google detailed that it's preparing to bring Gemini to Meet with a feature called "Take notes for me."

During a meeting, users will see a pencil icon, and clicking it will display the generated notes so far and a summary of what's transpired.

"Take notes for me" is similar to Google's previously rolled out Duet AI feature that could take notes, join meetings on your behalf, and capture video clips.

Google alerted Workspace users to a new AI feature that'll help collect relevant information from a meeting for a recap.

As detailed in a Workspace blog post, Google announced "Take notes for me," an AI-backed feature that automatically jots down the highlights. The company's AI model, Gemini, is responsible for the functionality. Additionally, after the talking is done, the AI's notes will be stored in the meeting owner's Drive or an "existing document in Calendar."

From there, the owner can likely dispatch the notes to all who were in the meeting or who may have missed it. The document owner can edit or delete anything Gemini captured and wrote down in its notes if needed, as well.

The feature isn't here yet; however, Google states admins can decide whether or not they will allow their users to utilize this AI feature. This can be done by hopping into Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Gemini Settings.

In a subsequent post, Google adds that users will find their AI-generated notes by hitting the starred pencil icon at the top of a meeting. The feature will show a quick blurb under "Summary so far," with a "latest update" divider to ensure users are caught up.

Google adds that despite the admin configuration option appearing now, those team leads can wait if they'd like everyone to gain access simultaneously. The rollout of the AI-generated notes is set to begin on August 13 and be completed (hopefully) by August 21 for Workspace Labs users.

English-based Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise Add-on, Education Premium add-on, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-on license are eligible for this feature.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

What's interesting about this feature is that Google rolled out Duet AI in Meet in late August last year. The Workspace app AI assistant could join meetings on behalf of the user to take notes or to convey messages you would've said if you were there. After receiving a meeting invite, users could hit "attend for me," which would send the AI on its way.

After that, Duet AI would generate a text-based recap and capture video clips for participants. With the inclusion of Gemini in "Take notes for me," perhaps Google is giving it an alternative to Duet AI as the feature runs continuously for those who couldn't be there or who joined late.

More importantly, Google's listed start date is the same as the next hardware event on August 13. Our live blog is up and ready as we expect the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and much more regarding its AI Gemini.