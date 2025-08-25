What you need to know

Samsung confirmed that its Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is preparing to debut on September 4.

While it did not confirm a price, the Tab S10 Lite is confirmed to feature a 10.9-inch display with an 8MP rear camera, and an S Pen.

The Tab S10 Lite will also support Samsung's Book Cover keyboard with a Galaxy AI Key for quick help, similar to the Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung's getting its week started with confirmation of a new Lite variant of its 2024 tablet series, preparing to launch September 4.

This morning, Samsung announced that it is preparing to officially debut the new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite for consumers. As the "Lite" tag entails, this new Tab S10 tablet entry should sit a little lower than the rest of the series, while attempting to bridge the gap between that lower cost and the AI capabilities Samsung is bringing. To begin, Samsung states the Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch screen, similar to the company's Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

The post states the tablet's display is "perfect for streaming, browsing, and more" and that it can reach 600nits of peak brightness. While that's not incredibly bright, Samsung states the Tab S10 Lite produces less blue light emissions, meaning it should help reduce overall eye fatigue over long periods.

Samsung's executive vice president and head of its R&D team, Changtae Kim, states, "The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is designed to bring practical, everyday functionality to more people around the world."

AI even if it's Lite

(Image credit: Samsung)

With that, the company gets into AI, which seems to have quite a presence, even on the lower Lite model. Samsung is keeping its S Pen present on the Tab S10 Lite, giving users access to its convenient Handwriting Assist when scribbling down notes throughout the day. Elsewhere on the tablet, users will find Circle to Search's capabilities, so you can look up anything you're curious about from anywhere on the device.

Samsung highlights the Tab S10 Lite's support of several third-party apps, like Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, and more. Many of these embody creativity and productivity, which is exactly where Samsung hopes to lean its Tab S10 Lite. More importantly, the upcoming tablet's Book Cover keyboard features a Galaxy AI Key. This is likely similar to the accessory consumers would find available for the Tab S10 Ultra.

The AI key is a quick one-tap helper for AI assistance when you're drawing a blank.

Expected in September

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The last of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite's specifications include an 8,000mAh battery with fast charging. Samsung's Exynos 1380 SoC, which launched in 2023, is powering most of its processes and performance capabilities. The back of it contains a singular 8MP camera, while the front features a 6MP lens.

Future consumers will also find the following RAM/storage configs: 6/128GB and 8/256GB. However, the Tab S10 Lite supports a microSD card up to 1TB.

Once again, Samsung states the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will launch on September 4; however, its market price has not been confirmed. The Tab S10 FE launched for $499, and since the Lite moniker typically sits slightly under that, perhaps the price will dip below that, too. We'll know for sure once the Tab S10 Lite launches next month in Gray, Silver, and Coral.