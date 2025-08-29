What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Z Trifold reportedly leaked in a set of One UI animations this week.

The animations focus on its wireless charging capabilities, explaining to users how to properly do so, and its purported reverse wireless charging.

The leaks also touched on its NFC payment and which side users need to use for transactions.

Samsung confirmed during its Q2 2025 earnings call that its trifold is eyeing a second half of 2025 launch.

Leaks end the week with a supposed look at Samsung's upcoming trifold, but through illustrations likely in its One UI software.

Late this week, tipster TechHighest on X posted a few short alleged clips of Samsung's trifold phone demonstrations. The clips shown show similarities with how the company displays its explainers via its One UI software. Nevertheless, two clips focus on the device's supposed wireless charging capabilities. It explains that the device can only charge via the panel that houses its triple camera array (if it's open).

If closed, the leak shows the trifold's triple array atop everything else, set upon the wireless charger. Moreover, when open, the illustration shows a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro placed atop the trifold, perhaps signaling reverse wireless charging.

The final clip regards the device's NFC payment. With a card illustration present, it instructs users to hold the right-most panel (still the camera array panel) over their store's NFC reader to pay.

Samsung says the trifold's on the way

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TechHighest / X) (Image credit: TechHighest / X)

Though the leaked demonstrations don't exactly express design elements, it seems like the triple camera array mirrors the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In a way, that makes sense. Another post by the tipster saw them responding to a user comment about a potential S Pen. The tipster suspects an S Pen could be included with the trifold, but, as always, it's just a guess for now.

Hype around Samsung's long-expected trifold phone shot up in July when a report claimed the company registered a new device as the "Galaxy Z Trifold" in South Korea. The company also applied for a trademark for the same, potentially indicating that it's serious and that a Galaxy trifold is truly real. This also isn't the first time we've had leaked One UI animations for this phone, as another set popped up earlier in July.

Something more substantial was reported toward the end of last month, when Samsung confirmed its trifold is eyeing a second half of 2025 launch. Confirmation was given during its Q2 earnings call. The company stated its trifold will run Android XR and feature dual Micro OLEDs with eye tracking capabilities.

We're already gearing up for Samsung's Virtual Unpacked event on September 4. While some users are hoping for a surprise trifold appearance, we're just eager to see what's coming.