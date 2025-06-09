What you need to know

Fairphone 6 first renders surface on the web, revealing its design.

It is rumored for a June 25th launch, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with multiple color options.

The device is likely to maintain Fairphone's hallmark modular design, offering easily replaceable components like cameras, speakers, battery, and USB-C port.

Priced around €549.99, it’s expected to be more affordable than the Fairphone 5, with interchangeable back covers and accessories like card holders and lanyards.

Fairphone 6 is the next eagerly awaited product launch from the company, and it has now leaked through renders, which further suggests that the anticipated launch is happening as early as this month.

First renders of the upcoming handset are shared by WinFuture (via The Verge) alongside some launch details. Fairphone is said to be sticking to its conventional easy repairability aspect like the predecessor, Fairphone 5, and the models before that.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Next to the leaked official marketing image, the publication also notes that the launch of the Fairphone 6 is most likely happening by the end of June. Other Dutch-based NieuweMobiel further shared that the precise launch date is set for June 25, and the device will be offered with at least 8GB of RAM, accompanied by 256GB of onboard storage.

The Fairphone 6 is likely to come in three Horizon Black, Cloud White, and Forest Green colour options. Additionally, the company is expected to opt for a two-part back cover design with supposedly "upper" and "lower" segments with interchangeable colors.

Retaining hallmark modular design

Some retailers are believed to be already listing accessories, also interchangeable, for the upcoming phone. These include a card holder, a lanyard, and a retaining ring. If it sounds familiar, some of these modular accessories are also found with the most recent Nothing's CMF Phone 1.

The modularity is one of the key aspects of any Fairphone, and as mentioned, the upcoming Fairphone 6 is expected to carry the legacy. As the publication notes, the handset should support interchangeable rear and selfie cameras. Similarly, other interchangeable modules include the earpiece, speaker, USB-C port, display, and a free replaceable battery.

(Image credit: Fairphone)

The latest marketing render, unfortunately, shows only the front side of the device. With the expected release later this month, we anticipate that more information about the device will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Lastly, the price of the Fairphone 6 is expected to be somewhere around €549.99, a tad bit lower than the Fairphone 5, which launched for €699 back in 2023.