One of the coolest phones released in 2024 is at one of its best prices right now at Amazon: you can snag the HMD Skyline for $349, 30% off the normal price, in either Topaz or Pink (get the pink). It's a great deal on a phone that really surprised me, so I'm passing this one along.

You won't be buying a superphone or anything that should carry the Ultra tag. You're also not paying what you would for one of those. You can get a well-built phone that runs just fine, has a decent camera and a good screen, with one super special surprise if you add a screwdriver and a guitar pick.

HMD Skyline: was $499 now $349 at Amazon Buy this easy-to-repair phone from Amazon today and you'll score a 30% discount, one of the best prices we've seen. You'll have all the phone you ever need and you can change the screen if you get a case of butterfingers.

I'm not that guy who keeps up with the sales and prices of everything, but I know I should be; saving money is always the best way to buy anything. What I do pay attention to is companies that build something consumer-friendly and different, something that stands out from the rest of the pack.

That's what the HMD Skyline does. It's a good midrange phone with all the amenities you expect from one, with one special feature you don't find very often: an easy way to open it up and do something like replace the battery or display. This is what makes me love this phone. It's also the first (and so far, only) Qi2 Android phone with built-in MagSafe if that interests you.

Yes, yes, you can spend a lot more and buy something a lot more powerful or with a better camera. Just don't break the screen, or you'll pay even more for an expensive replacement. With the Skyline, you can use one screwdriver and a guitar pick to follow a simple set of instructions to do that yourself. And yes, you can do it yourself; it's that easy.

(Image credit: Future)

It's not a perfect phone because that doesn't exist. In particular, I have issues with the fact that you'll only be slated to receive two years of official support for a phone you can potentially keep using for a lot longer, but that's just me. I know most people are more than ready to buy something new after two years.

It's also worth mentioning that this is the North American version, listed as officially supported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, and Tracfone. It could work on other networks, but you need to know what you're buying ,even though it's on sale.

If you're not worried about having a phone that can boast about its specs, and want the peace of mind that comes with knowing a busted screen isn't going to have you buying another one, this is a phone I can recommend to a lot of people.