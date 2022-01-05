What you need to know During CES 2022, HMD Global announced four new smartphones: the Nokia G400 ($239), Nokia G100 ($149), Nokia C200 ($119), and Nokia C100 ($99).

The G400 is the only 5G model, and has a surprising 120Hz refresh rate and 6GB of RAM.

It also plans to release a new clamshell flip phone, the $79 2760 Flip.

All of these new phones will release in the first half of 2022.

In an interview with Android Authority, the company acknowledged its failings with the Android 11 rollout.

Most recent Nokia phones have fallen into the $300-or-less category, offering simple software and competent specs at an affordable entry point. Phones like the Nokia G20 and Nokia X100 have made a good impression. In 2022, it looks like HMD Global will double down on the budget smartphone category, releasing phones almost anyone can afford and partnering with more carriers. At CES 2022, HMD Global announced two new midrange "G" phones and two ultra-cheap "C" phones. Breaking down Nokia's early 2022 lineup The most promising model is the $239 Nokia G400. It will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is something many mid-range phones and basically all budget phones lack. With a 48MP main sensor, a robust 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it's perfectly respectable for this price range. It'll also support 5G connectivity — somewhat rare for this price point — and will work with some new carriers (Dish Wireless and Consumer Cellular) in addition to HMD's usual partners (T-Mobile and TracFone). And it'll likely ship with Android 12 out of the box.