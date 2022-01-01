Best Android phones under $100 in 2022

Not everybody needs to spend upwards of $1,000 on a new phone, especially those on prepaid carriers looking to cut down on spending wherever possible. Luckily, the best phones under $100 deliver reliable performance and useful features that make them a great choice. We think the BLU VIVO X6 is the best phone in this price range. While there are a few other options to pick from in this price range, these days, the choices are getting harder and harder to come by

1. BLU VIVO X6: Best phone under $100

Source: BLU (Image credit: Source: BLU)

BLU VIVO X6 Great all-rounder Eye-catching design Vibrant 6.1-inch display 3GB RAM and 64GB storage Comes with a case and screen protector Future updates are unlikely

Exquisite design isn't something you see with Android phones within this budget, and while "exquisite" isn't exactly the word we'd use to describe the BLU VIVO X6, it certainly stands out from the rest of the phones on this list. The eye-catching black and blue gradient design on the back is bold and bright. Plus, you get decent hardware.

Joining that design is a 6.1-inch HD display that reminds us of previous Pixels and iPhones. There's also an 8MP selfie camera, 13MP rear camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 4000mAh battery. The octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, along with 64GB of internal memory, are among the best options you'll find in this particular category.

In addition to the phone itself, BLU also gives you all of the accessories you could need right in the box. Included at no extra cost are a screen protector, silicone case, 10W charger, cable, and a BLU sticker for you to place wherever.

2. Ulefone Note 8: Best display

Source: Ulefone (Image credit: Source: Ulefone)

The Ulefone Note 8 cranks things up a notch in this segment, thanks to its vibrant 5.5-inch 720p screen with ultra-thin bezels. Save for the waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and small chin at the bottom; it's all screen.

Flipping the Ulefone Note 8 over, you'll find a 5MP primary camera along with 2MP portrait sensors to help you take the best-looking pictures possible. You'll find a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB), and a 2700mAh battery under the hood. The battery size is quite generous, and the RAM should be more than adequate.

The Ulefone Note 8 is another device with dual SIM slots, making it easy to rock two numbers simultaneously. Also, while there is a face unlock feature instead of a fingerprint sensor, it's only good for bypassing your lock screen. If you want to log into banking apps or password managers, you'll need to enter a PIN/password.

Best of all, the Note 8 runs Android Go, so the hardware is quite fluid in day-to-day use.

3. Moto E6: Best on Verizon

Source: Motorola (Image credit: Source: Motorola)

The Moto E6 has many exciting features, including a 5.5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 435 chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage with a MicroSD slot, 13MP camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

But the most significant advantage is that you get a clean Android interface, making the phone a delight to use. Another exciting feature is the splash-resistant coating, ensuring the Moto E6 can withstand the occasional splash of rain.

The unlocked variant of the Moto E6 is a bit more expensive. However, the Verizon model is available for under $90, and the TracFone variant comes in at $40, making it a fantastic choice.

4. Nokia 6300 4G: Best budget

Source: Nokia (Image credit: Source: Nokia)

Nokia 6300 4G Modern conveniences with a throwback look Access to popular apps Fast operation Easy to hold All-day battery life Headphone jack Small display Poor camera quality Limited storage

Nokia has been making some of the most popular phones for over a decade, and while its Android smartphones aren't as well known as some other brands, its budget phones are among the best. The Nokia 6300 4G is a phone that will look familiar if you were a cell phone user before the rise of the smartphone, thanks to its physical number pad and navigational buttons.

Though this phone may look like something from the early 2000s and have a small 2.4-inch screen, it runs apps from 2022. With access to Google Assistant, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and more, you can still be in the know even on a budget. The camera onboard is ok and should be good enough for a quick pic, but it isn't winning any awards.

A benefit to the smaller screen size is that you'll have great battery life. Also, if you do happen to run out of battery and need to be at 100% immediately, you can swap it out for a fresh one. There is only 4GB of built-in storage, but it's expandable up to 32GB. So if you want a speedy phone that will let you check in on your online social life but won't weigh you down — the Nokia 6300 4G is one to consider.

5. NUU F4L: Best flip phone

Source: NUU (Image credit: Source: NUU)

NUU F4L Back to the flip Durable phone Access to some social apps Expandable storage goes up to 64GB Excellent battery life Very limited apps Poor camera quality Limited storage space

While the NUU F4L isn't as fancy of a flip phone as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 , you could also buy about 10 of these phones instead. There's something to be said about simplicity, and though the NUU F4L is simple, it still has access to some smartphone apps to keep you connected.

When closed, the 1.77-inch outer display is perfect for viewing incoming notifications without needing to open your phone. Plus, when it is closed, the overall footprint of the phone is quite compact. Opened up, you'll have a 2.8-inch full-color display when you are ready to call, text, or check out social feeds on apps like Facebook Lite or WhatsApp.

There are dual cameras — a 2MP primary shooter and a .3MP front-facing sensor. Though you will be able to take photos on this phone, at best, they will be good enough for a Facebook post. You can expect excellent battery life from the 1,350mAh cell for all-day usage. The phone comes with 4GB built-in storage, and you can expand it up to 64GB if you need more.

More than one way to save some money

If you've been searching for a phone under $100, you've probably found that they are tough to find. Of course, that is if you want to buy something new. However, if you're OK with buying a used phone or renewed, you have a few more avenues to pick up a good phone for less.

Amazon offers renewed devices that Amazon guarantees to be in proper working condition. Looking outside of Amazon, there are other great places to buy a used phone. While many of these phones may not have an Amazon guarantee, some retailers will offer some form of return policy to help give you some peace of mind about your purchase.

These are the best Android phones under $100

There are many junk Android phones that you can buy in this $100 price range, but there are also many great ones, as proven in this article. Overall, the BLU VIVO X6 stands out as the best cheap Android phone we've found under that $100 threshold.

Every phone that you buy in this price tier is bound to come with compromises, but the BLU VIVO X6 makes the smartest ones so that you still end up with a thoroughly enjoyable Android experience. The display looks good, the performance is fast enough for daily use, there's a decently sized battery, and you have expandable storage.

It has all the basics that you'd want from a quality smartphone, but BLU manages to take things a step further in a way that other companies don't. Being able to buy a phone at a price like this with a modern style and good specs isn't always the situation, but that's precisely what you get with the BLU VIVO X6. If you're willing to stretch your budget a little, we've gathered the best Android phones under $200.