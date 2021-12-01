Best Xiaomi phones 2022

The best Xiaomi phones offer incredible value on a budget and often set the standard for the category. The Chinese manufacturer now sells phones in the U.K. and other Western markets, making it easier for customers to get their hands on Xiaomi's products. From $100 entry-level phones to true flagships with innovative cameras, Xiaomi makes some of the best phones you can buy today.

These are the best Xiaomi phones in 2022

Xiaomi makes the best cheap Android phones, and its products are more accessible than ever. With so many devices across various price points, you're guaranteed to find one that fits your budget. If you're in the market for value, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the obvious pick. The phone has a premium 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a blazing-fast 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a huge 5,020mAh battery that easily lasts two days on a full charge. Right now, this is the best budget phone you can get your hands-on, and you can pick it up on Amazon US.

If it's battery life you're after, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is the default option in 2022. The phone has an insane 5,000mAh battery that lasts well over two days on a full charge, and the design ensures that it stands out from the pack. You're also getting reliable hardware and many extras, and the M4 Pro 5G offers a great overall value.

For our thrifty readers seeking to get the most out of their hard-earned coin, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is a worthy option. You can opt for the cheaper 4G variant powered by the less powerful Snapdragon 732G processor or spend a tad more to get the better 5G-enabled Snapdragon 780G chipset. The phone looks stunning, runs wonderfully smooth, and captures some incredible photos. We also love the fact that it doesn't weigh a ton like most phones nowadays tend to.