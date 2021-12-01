Best Xiaomi phones 2022
By Harish Jonnalagadda , Namerah Saud Fatmi last updated
From Mi to you, this is the best of what Xiaomi has to offer.
The best Xiaomi phones offer incredible value on a budget and often set the standard for the category. The Chinese manufacturer now sells phones in the U.K. and other Western markets, making it easier for customers to get their hands on Xiaomi's products. From $100 entry-level phones to true flagships with innovative cameras, Xiaomi makes some of the best phones you can buy today.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
The Redmi Note 10 Pro takes the best of Xiaomi's features in the budget segment and kicks things into gear. You get a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G chipset, 108MP camera at the back, 16MP front camera, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging. With two-day battery life between charges, the Redmi Note 10 Pro dominates its rivals.
Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G
The POCO M4 Pro 5G combines a gorgeous design with a massive 5,000mAh battery that easily delivers two days of use between charges. The phone has decent internal hardware, comes with a 3.5mm jack and dual-SIM slot, and is one of the best budget phones you can buy right now.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi's 11T Pro 5G is a flagship offering screen galore and some excellent specs. Thanks to the amazing cameras, beautiful 120Hz AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120W wired and wireless charging, and the IP53 water and dust resistance, the Mi 11T Pro is a smashing hit.
Xiaomi Mi 11
The Mi 11 has a gorgeous design with a curved screen, and you get an incredible 108MP camera at the back that can take on the Galaxy S21 and other flagships. There's the Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.81-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, and a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
The Mi 11 Lite is one of the best value-focused mid-range phones you can buy right now. It is built sleek and feels light as a feather. You get a stunning 90Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 780G under the hood paired with 6GB of RAM, a great 64MP camera, and a 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro
The POCO X3 Pro has a vibrant 6.7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you get great hardware in the form of the Snapdragon 860 along with 6GB of RAM as standard. There's also a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a 64MP camera at the back that takes great photos, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
We can all agree that while Xiaomi excels at making fantastic value phones, the company is terrible at naming them. However, the Redmi Note 9T makes 5G more accessible owing to its rock-bottom price tag. You don't even have to compromise much to get 5G for less because you still get a 6,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 4GB/64GB memory specifications, and triple cameras on the rear.
Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Xiaomi is the king of the entry-level segment, and the Redmi 9T illustrates why. The phone has a 6.53-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution, is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. You'll find a 48MP camera at the back, a huge 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and there's even NFC.
Black Shark 4 Pro
Mobile gaming enthusiasts will be more than pleased with the Black Shark 4 Pro. It has physical triggers that pop out when you need them. These are useful both in-game and during everyday use as you can assign shortcuts to them. As expected, the internals are robust, featuring the Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel, and 120W fast charging.
These are the best Xiaomi phones in 2022
Xiaomi makes the best cheap Android phones, and its products are more accessible than ever. With so many devices across various price points, you're guaranteed to find one that fits your budget. If you're in the market for value, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the obvious pick. The phone has a premium 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a blazing-fast 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a huge 5,020mAh battery that easily lasts two days on a full charge. Right now, this is the best budget phone you can get your hands-on, and you can pick it up on Amazon US.
If it's battery life you're after, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is the default option in 2022. The phone has an insane 5,000mAh battery that lasts well over two days on a full charge, and the design ensures that it stands out from the pack. You're also getting reliable hardware and many extras, and the M4 Pro 5G offers a great overall value.
For our thrifty readers seeking to get the most out of their hard-earned coin, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is a worthy option. You can opt for the cheaper 4G variant powered by the less powerful Snapdragon 732G processor or spend a tad more to get the better 5G-enabled Snapdragon 780G chipset. The phone looks stunning, runs wonderfully smooth, and captures some incredible photos. We also love the fact that it doesn't weigh a ton like most phones nowadays tend to.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.