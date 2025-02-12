Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

A $100 Android phone might sound too good to be true, but that's exactly what the NUU N10 is. This impossibly cheap phone comes with Android 14 and Gemini baked in, plus it has zero bloatware. I was offered the opportunity to test the device, and I thought, how bad could it possibly be? Only one way to find out — by using it.

Thus, use it I did.

I was fully prepared for an entirely abhorrent experience with the NUU N10. When a company refuses to disclose the name of the phone's processor, one can only assume they are ashamed of it. But the spec sheet isn't all trash, and even a no-name 1.6GHz octa-core processor can perform well enough.

Throughout my testing, I felt the need to periodically remind myself that this phone costs just $100. It mitigated a lot of my harsh judgment because, really, how much can (or should) you expect for that amount of money?

It's crazy what $100 will get you...

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) Put the price tag aside for a few seconds, and hear me out. The NUU N10 comes with some generous screen real estate, boasting a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. A higher screen refresh rate really helps improve the snappiness of the phone, even if it's not the sharpest tool in the shed. The body of the phone has a nice weightiness to it and the soft matte back paired with the silver metal frame looks modern and attractive. Unfortunately, the rear is very obviously made of plastic and feels uncomfortably flimsy. There's no in-screen fingerprint reader, but that's fine because the side-mounted one inside the power button works wonderfully well. Accompanying the N10's mammoth 5,000mAh battery supports 18W USB-C fast charging, with a Type-A-to-C cable and a 10W power brick in the box. The 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot for expanding the 128GB onboard storage, and dual SIM slots are a nice touch, seeing as most flagship phones ditched this golden trio several generations ago. NUU tied it all together by providing everything a user could need in the box, starting from basics like a cable and SIM card removal tool to extras like a phone case and power adapter. (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Unlike past NUU models, the N10 favors the full-fledged Android 14 over the lighter Android Go version of the OS, probably because it has 4GB of RAM, which can be extended to 8GB by using local storage via virtual RAM.

It's not much, but NUU promises one year of software updates for all of its phones. As mentioned earlier, the phone comes with absolutely no bloatware pre-installed, nor does it have ads. Overall, the stock Android 14 experience is very neat and clean.

Frills such as water or dust resistance IP ratings and support for CDMA carriers are missing here. You can still use the NUU N10 on GSM carriers like T-Mobile and MVNOs like Mint Mobile or Tello.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But it's a budget phone nonetheless

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Let's be real; it's practically impossible for something this affordable to be an all-rounder. NUU would have to lose money for that to happen. So, while there are many winning characteristics of the N10, there's a lot to feel icky about as well.

Plastic body aside, the display just doesn't get bright enough. You'll really struggle with outdoor usage, especially in the daytime with the sun shining mightily.

Then there's the speaker setup, which defies common sense. The NUU N10 has bottom-firing speakers that sound awful, with warbled audio that is almost completely muffled by the user's hand when in landscape orientation.

The mic doesn't yield any better results either, failing to capture the full range of vocals but somehow picking up background noises and occasional echoes.

I could have forgiven all these crimes to a certain extent, but it's crazy that the NUU N10 only comes with one 13MP primary camera and a useless 2MP macro lens. The main lens is godawful at its job.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The so-called "AI" camera does nothing for picture quality, which is lacking in detail, depth, and color balance. Forget about capturing shots in the spur of the moment because the N10's camera gives you blurry shots even if you blink too aggressively. The 5MP front camera isn't any better either, with a poorly functional face unlock.

It's a great first phone for kids to start with

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

NUU incorporated extensive parental controls into the N10, making this phone ideal for tweens or teenagers. Since the phone doesn't cost much, the appeal is much higher for younger audiences who can't afford more expensive devices or aren't allowed to have premium phones.

Considering the price and build quality, the NUU N10 is an ideal starter phone for kids. If it breaks, it won't hurt their guardians much as the investment is so low to begin with. The parental controls add a layer of reassurance. And with no heavy-duty bloatware installed, the device runs well enough for children to use on the daily without getting stuck or hanging.

For the longest time, I couldn't imagine any brand other than Xiaomi when considering such a tight budget. And let's be honest, the only reason why Xiaomi is able to sell you a decked-out cheap phone is because it comes chock-full of clunky bloatware and ads. It's a marvel how little this phone costs despite having none of those things.

The long and the short of it is that this is an inexpensive Android phone with no creature comforts. It doesn't immediately look cheap, but it certainly feels like it to a certain extent. The lackluster audio gear exhibits cost-effective traits as well. Nevertheless, the NUU N10 is one of the few $100 Android phones that can be used without ripping all the hair off your head. If you're in a pinch, it'll do.