TCL unveils affordable new smartphones and tablets at CES 2023

What you need to know

TCL took to CES 2023 to launch its 40 Series smartphones.

The company has also launched its latest tablets with 5G and detachable keyboards.

The new smartphones are available in Asia and Europe, with the Tab 8 LE coming to the U.S. in January.

TCL isn't exactly a household name when it comes to the smartphone market, but the company has a growing presence in the U.S. with its budget smartphones. At CES 2023, TCL took the stage to unveil its latest 40 Series smartphones and new mid-range and budget tablets.

TCL 40 Series phones

The TCL 40 series comes with a few models, with the TCL 40 5G sitting at the top. Interestingly, this is something of a relaunch/rebrand of the TCL 40R. The device sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back is a 50MP triple-camera setup, and powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 700.

(Image credit: TCL)

The TCL 40 SE and 408 are pretty similar, both lacking 5G and sporting 50MP cameras and dual stereo speakers. The SE has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Underneath is a MediaTek Helio G37 with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 5,010mAh battery supports 18W charging, and the phone runs Android 13 out of the box.

The TCL 408 has a 6.6-inch HD+ display and 50MP dual camera setup. It's powered by a MediaTek chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Each of TCL's new phones comes with the company's NXTVISION display technology for enhanced color.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TCL) (Image credit: TCL)

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

The TCL 40 R 5G is available now in Asia and Europe for $219, while the 40 SE and 408 are coming in Q1 for $169 and $129, respectively.

TCL tablets

Beyond budget smartphones, TCL also has more tablets on the way, with the NXTPAPER 12 Pro looking to undercut some of the best Android tablets. It comes with a 12.2-inch 2K display, runs Android 12, and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Furthermore, there's 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 8,000mAh battery.

The NXTPAPER 12 Pro comes in Wi-Fi and 5G variants with a stylus E-Pen in the box. Buyers can also opt for a detachable keyboard for added productivity.

(Image credit: TCL)

Tablet deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

Lastly, TCL is introducing the Tab 8 LE, a budget option with an 8-inch HD display, 5MP cameras, 32GB of internal storage, and LTE connectivity.

The NXTPAPER 12 Pro is available now for $499, with the 5G version coming later this year for $549. The TCL Tab 8 LE is coming to the U.S. in January for $159.