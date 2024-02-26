TCL's 50 Series phones will debut in North America starting Q2 2024

What you need to know

TCL is gearing up to launch seven new "50 Series" smartphones, and five of those models are coming to North America.

The phones were revealed first at CES 2024 earlier this year, with the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE all confirmed for a U.S. launch.

Though TCL shared more details about the devices at MWC Barcelona, the phones won't be available in North America until Q2 and Q3 2024.

TCL revealed its 50 Series lineup of next-generation smartphones at CES 2024 last month, which includes seven new models. Of those phones, two of them use TCL's NXTPAPER display technology, and five of them are confirmed for North American releases. While pricing and availability details weren't originally shared, TCL provided more information about the 50 Series at MWC Barcelona today.

TCL's NXTPAPER displays are aimed at making screens easier on the eyes by reducing blue light. NXTPAPER 3.0 screens block 61% of blue light, per TCL, and in an effort to look paper-like, use Circularly Polarized Light technology. The displays each ship with three modes: blue-light filtering, low-contrast color, and black-and-white.

The phones using NXTPAPER displays, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, are coming to North America. However, there are three non-NXTPAPER phones that will be available in the region as well: the TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE.

With that said, buyers anxiously awaiting the phones' release will need to wait a bit longer.

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL is making the TCL 50 XL 5G available with and without a NXTPAPER display. Both phones will be available in North America, but the non-NXTPAPER phone will be cheaper. However, both the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and the TCL 50 XL 5G include 6.8-inch displays supporting 120Hz refresh rates.

Generally, the two 6.8-inch smartphones appear to be identical aside from their display technologies. They're powered by the MediaTek 23E+ chipset and include a triple-camera system headlined by a 50MP main sensor.

(Image credit: TCL)

The TCL 50 XE 5G will also be available in two variants as well, one with NXTPAPER and one without. These phones have a 6.6-inch display supporting 90Hz refresh rates and sporting a hole-punch, front-facing camera. They're powered by the MediaTek 6835 23E+ chipset. On the back, there's a dual-camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 5MP ultrawide.

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL didn't share as many details about the TCL 50 LE 5G, but it's a budget-oriented device. The company is targeting a price point of around $100 for this phone, which will have a 6.6-inch display. Though TCL did not specify availability details for the TCL 50 LE 5G today, it confirmed this phone would come to the U.S. back at CES 2024.

As for the others, TCL says that TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G will be priced at under $229, and the TCL 50 XL 5G will cost less than $169. The standard version will be available in North America at Metro by T-Mobile starting in the second quarter of this year. At the same time, the NXTPAPER variant will be available in the third quarter from TCL's website.

The TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G will retail for under $199, while the standard TCL 50 XE 5G will be priced at under $149. Both smartphones will be available starting in the third quarter of this year.

TCL says that the other two 50 Series phones, the TCL 50 5G and the TCL 50 SE, could "potentially hit more markets." That leaves the door open for a North American release, but nothing is confirmed yet.