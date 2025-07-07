What you need to know

TECNO teases its newest tri-fold concept, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold, which sports an inward-folding mechanism to protect its displays.

The company states the phone will support "smooth, multi-angle hovering" capabilities, to give users some hands-free use opportunities.

A leaked set of hands-on images showed off TECNO's tri-fold device and its new horizontal triple camera array.

TECNO showed off its tri-fold phone last year, originally called the Phantom Ultimate 2, and, at the time, said its folded state would measure 11mm.

TECNO is just about ready to show off its latest tri-fold phone concept, but something's come up that might've given us a solid look at the device.

Earlier today (July 7), in a press release, TECNO announced a few key details about its foldable concept, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold. This device is meant to be a tri-fold phone, like the Huawei Mate XT; however, TECNO says its version will be the "thinnest of its kind." A major highlight of the Ultimate G Fold is TECNO's decision to go with an inward-folding design.

The post says its inner displays fold inward "twice," to "shield the screens when not in use." TECNO remains confident that this inward-folding method will keep your displays protected from "scratches and impacts."

Internally, the Ultimate G Fold concept features a dual-hinge, as expected. TECNO states users can unfold the phone and lay it completely flat. Moreover, despite rocking the internal mechanisms designed for a phone with three screens, the post adds that the Ultimate G Fold is as thin as a dual-screen (book-style) phone. We'll have to see just how thin TECNO can go, and if it comes anywhere near Honor's Magic V5.

TECNO teases the G Fold's "smooth, multi-angle hovering" capabilities for hands-free uses, which mirrors a laptop and gives users another way to enjoy content. The company plans to fully unveil its Ultimate G Fold concept in mid-July, but we might've gotten an early (alleged) look.

Still just a concept

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ice Universe / X) (Image credit: Ice Universe / X) (Image credit: Ice Universe / X)

Early this morning (July 7), prominent tipster Ice Universe posted a few snapshots of the alleged Ultimate G Fold concept from TECNO on X. In one image, the person holding the supposed phone shows just how TECNO plans for its inward-folding method to work. The two screens that fold appear quite tightly pressed against one another, and the center display, when closed.

When unfolded, the phone appears quite thin, but it's difficult to ascertain just how thin just from photos.

Additionally, it seems TECNO is preparing a horizontal triple camera array on the back of the Ultimate G Fold. This is a notable difference from the company's other concept shown off in 2024.

Speaking of 2024, TECNO gave us a solid look at its tri-fold concept, which was previously called the Phantom Ultimate 2. A clear difference between what's been alleged on social media and the 2024 concept art is its camera array. TECNO started with a vertical triple array, but has seemingly switched to a horizontal look. It's also worth mentioning that TECNO states its tri-fold can achieve an 11mm measurement when folded.

At the time, that was slightly slimmer than Samsung's Z Fold 6 (12.1mm). We'll have to see how far TECNO has come with its folded and unfolded measurements.