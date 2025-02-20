TECNO teases a new phone prototype and more AI for MWC 2025

What you need to know

TECNO teased what users can expect from its MWC 2025 presence, like its latest "advancements" in skin tone recognition for its mobile imaging software.

The Chinese OEM also highlighted its work to develop "practical AI," as well as a stating a prototype of its tri-fold, the Phantom Ultimate 2, could be at the event.

TECNO revealed its development of a tri-fold in 2024; however, users didn't see it as the phone floated about in videos and concept art.

MWC 2025 is coming up fast and TECNO is highlighting what users can expect from its software and smartphones.

To start, the company's press release states that TECNO had taken strides to "advance" how the multitude of human skin tones appear on its cameras/photos. Achieving this pushed TECNO to expand its "Skin Tone Database" to accomplish "true-to-life representation." Its devices will utilize a new, expanded Multi Skin Tone Color Card, packed full with over 372 color patches.

These patches facilitate "inclusivity" as they reportedly reflect skin tones in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. TECNO has also taken steps to create a "region-specific" 186-patch color card for people in Saudi Arabia.

These color cards are step one of TECNO's goal of displaying skin tones appropriately. Backing this up is the company's "skin tone restoration engine." Packaged within its Universal Tone engine, TECNO says its software will ensure human skin tones are "precise" through "color calibrations." Regarding exposure, TECNO states it will ensure the appropriate adjustments are made to keep everyone's skin vibrant and consistent, even in "challenging scenarios," such as your background.

TECNO teases attendees will see a demo of its enhanced color card for mobile imaging during MWC 2025.

(Image credit: TECNO)

The other side of its MWC 2025 announcement is a teaser for new TECNO AI systems. The company states it is preparing to unveil a new AI-powered intelligent product ecosystem. TECNO is reportedly interested in developing and producing more "practical AI" as it looks to tackle the interest of global markets. To achieve this, TECNO has teased a new product launch for its CAMON series of smartphones.

The press release adds that TECNO is also "likely" preparing to debut a pair of AI glasses and a new laptop, which could join its MEGABOOK series.

The Chinese OEM teases the possibility of MWC Barcelona attendees witnessing the prototype for its upcoming "ultra-thin" Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold. At the moment, nothing is definite; however, TECNO states there's a chance it could have the tri-fold prototype available on the floor for people to see for themselves.

Another early reveal could involve TECNO's Starry Optical Fiber material. Details state this material incorporates "ultra-fine optical fibers" with mini-LEDs to create a sparkling effect.

MWC 2025 will happen in Barcelona, Spain from March 3 to March 6.

(Image credit: TECNO)

The idea of a more "practical AI' from TECNO was discussed last year when it was present at IFA 2024. The company launched its AI assistant, Ella, which had been upgraded with new capabilities thanks to Google's Gemini. Ella can conduct an AI search, deliver real-time analysis, and more. However, during an interview with Android Central, TECNO stated Ella has over 600 system-wide functions to aid users.

The OEM also touts Ella's ability to help bridge the language gap as it features more local languages, aiding its usage in more countries.

What's more, TECNO originally teased the Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold in 2024, but users didn't get to see it up close. The concept was highlighted in videos and imagery, stating it would feature a 6.48-inch cover display and a 10-inch 3K OLED panel internally. The company also showcased the phone's ability to be used in a unique 1/3 setup, meaning one portion of its three screens can remain on a table as a keyboard.