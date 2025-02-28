TECNO teases a razor thin SPARK Slim ahead of its MWC 2025 showcase

What you need to know

TENCO posted a gallery of teaser images for the “world’s slimmest” smartphone, the upcoming SPARK Slim.

The Chinese OEM says the device is 5.57mm thick with a 5,200mAh “plus” battery and a 6.7-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display.

A recent TECNO press release confirmed that its MWC 2025 presence will show off skin tone recognition advancements and a new device prototype.

TECNO is firing up the teaser engine once again, but this time the company is showcasing an upcoming, razor-thin smartphone.

The company teased the device on X showcasing what’s coming up at MWC 2025: TECNO’s SPARK Slim. The OEM posted a trio of photos, showing off just how thin the device is. In comparison to a pencil or a CD case, the SPARK Slim is vastly thinner; however, TECNO confirms the phone measures only 5.57mm thick. It remains unclear if this factors in its camera bump, which could take things up a bit.

Regardless, TECNO continues by highlighting the phone’s “futuristic design.” The silvery phone features rounded corners and relatively flat sides, given how thin the device is said to be. Additionally, TECNO draws attention to its camera housing, which appears to be a dual camera configuration in a pill-shaped bar. It seems very Pixel-esque, especially when you consider the look/feel of the Pixel 9 series’ bar.

TECNO states the SPARK Slim’s dual camera bar will consist of two 50MP lenses. The teaser didn’t expand on what cameras we could see, but perhaps we’re looking at a primary and ultrawide situation.

Elsewhere, the SPARK Slim is confirmed to have a 6.7-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display. To help you surge through the day will be a 5,200mAh “plus” battery.

🔥 Breaking Boundaries at #MWC2025! TECNO SPARK Slim debuts as the world's slimmest 5.75mm smartphone with an immersive 5200mAh+ battery. 💫🌟 6.78" 3D Curved AMOLED, dual 50MP cameras + futuristic design meet unstoppable power. See innovation unfold at Booth 6B11!… pic.twitter.com/Ypuo2QbUCeFebruary 28, 2025

As previously stated, this is a teaser to get consumers riled up for TECNO’s MWC 2025 appearance in Barcelona at Booth 6B11.

The Chinese OEM is preparing to showcase quite a few things as it recently revealed plans for more AI and a device prototype. Part of its latest wave of photo “advancements,” TECNO said it is looking to enhance the skin tone recognition of its mobile imaging software. A press release detailed TECNO’s work at expanding its Skin Tone Database to accomplish the goal of “true-to-life representation” for a wealth of tones. TECNO is backing its Multi Skin Tone Card with the skin tone restoration engine to ensure all skin tones are “precise” and vibrant, even in challenging photography scenarios.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The major device prototype we’re waiting on is confirmed to be the Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold. TECNO claims the foldable is “ultra-thin” and features a Starry Optical Fiber material. MWC 2025 attendees may have a chance to see this slim foldable on the floor around TECNO’s area.

Interestingly, TECNO originally teased a super thin Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold back in 2024 during that year’s MWC. Consumers didn’t get a chance to see the device up close or behind glass as TECNO only highlighted it in teaser imagery and videos. The original concept material teased a phone with a 6.48-inch cover display and a 10-inch 3K OLED internal screen.

MWC 2025 is gearing up to run from March 3 through March 6.