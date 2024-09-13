TECNO is back with a new set of Phantom foldables that are faster and cheaper

What you need to know

The Phantom V Flip 2 comes with a massive cover screen with interactive pets, and card-style operations.

The Phantom V Fold 2 has two giant screens, draws power from a large 5750mAh battery, and supports stylus use.

Both will be available in multiple regions and not in the U.S.

TECNO offers a variety of smartphones worldwide, including foldables that come at a lower price than the popular Galaxy foldables. Today (September 13), the company dropped two new foldables that are faster and more affordable, aiming to compete with Samsung's lineup.

TECNO has announced its second set of foldables: the Phantom V Flip 2 and the Phantom V Fold 2. Both promise to be stylish and are packed with AI-powered features. The Phantom V Flip 2 packs a massive cover screen when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and is comparable with the Motorola Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra.

The V Flip 2's cover screen is 3.64 inches and has the dual primary cameras built-in. TECNO says you can use over 2000 apps on it, so you won't have to unfold as much. And with the bigger screen, card-style stuff will be super easy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TECNO) (Image credit: TECNO)

The cover screen is super customizable and has interactive pets and mini-games like the 2048 Landmark Edition. Inside, you'll find a 6.9-inch foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, FullHD+ resolution, and 2160Hz high-level PWM dimming controls.

The hinge is made of aerospace-grade steel, which is promised 400,000 folds. The folding screen can be set at any angle ranging from 30 to 150 degrees. With the foldable design, users can utilize FreeCam, FreeCam Selfie, FreeCam Group Selfie, and FreeCam video modes.

For optics, the V Flip 2 packs a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie cam under the foldable screen. Powering it all is a 4720mAh battery with 70W super-fast charging, giving you 50% in just 15 minutes and a full charge in 43 minutes.

The V Flip 2 ships with Android 14-based HiOS out of the box. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8020 chip and equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device comes in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colorways. The V Flip 2 goes on sale on September 23 in regions including Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The device is priced at $699; however, it won't be available in the U.S.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

(Image credit: TECNO)

The V Fold 2 is TECNO's second-generation book-style foldable. It features two giant screens: a 6.42-inch cover screen and a 7.85-inch foldable screen. Both are 120Hz displays, and the foldable screen has a 2K Plus resolution. The cover screen is slightly curved and has a 21:9 aspect ratio.

TECNO claims the crease on the foldable screen is under 0.1mm, and the hinge, which folds between 30 to 120 degrees, is lighter than before and rated for 400,000 folds. It also comes with FreeForm to support a variety of apps, just like the V Flip 2.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the V Fold 2 is also offered with a dock bar for a tablet-like experience. This allows users to navigate between apps on the big screen and further drag and drop them when required in split-screen mode.

Keeping the power on both large displays is a 5750mAh battery with 70W fast charging, reaching 50% in under 20 minutes and fully charged in 50, as per TECNO's claims. The V Fold 2 also supports 15W wireless charging.

TECNO's V Fold 2 comes with a stylus, the Phantom V Pen, weighing just 10 grams and featuring two buttons for various functions. It has an 80mAh battery, offering up to two hours of daily use. The foldable also boasts five cameras—three 50MP primary lenses and two 32MP selfie cams, one on the cover screen and one on the foldable screen.

Out of three 50MP sensors, one is a 50MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. The other 50MP sensor acts as an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP primary camera is a large 1/1.3-inch sensor. FreeCam features are also available, like the V Flip 2.

Other highlights of the Phantom V Fold 2 include an out-of-the-box Android 14-based HiOS. The device is promised two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Phantom V Fold 2 is priced around $1099, and like the V Flip 2, it will be released in the aforementioned regions. Although it first debuts in Africa on September 23, other regions are expected to receive the device this month and throughout October.

These low-cost alternatives of the the latest Galaxy Z series are also equipped with a host of TECNO AI features that include tools to allow users to summarize, translate, and create. The company has its own AI assistant, Ella, which is now Gemini-based.

It can perform tasks like enabling power saving mode, toggling Bluetooth on and off, switching the system language, and performing over 400 other system-wide functions. AI-powered online search capabilities are also present.

Lastly, AI-based editing tools include Magic AI eraser and AI Artboard, where scribbled sketches can turn into art, among other features.